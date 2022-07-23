Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Chapter 15, Problem 32

About 1% of occurrences of nonautoimmune type 1 diabetes are due to loss-of-function alleles in the insulin gene. Individuals heterozygous for such mutations develop diabetes as infants or in the first few years of their lives. Outline how you might approach gene therapy for such a disease and what difficulties you might encounter.

Begin by identifying the specific loss-of-function mutation in the insulin gene that is responsible for the nonautoimmune type 1 diabetes in the patient. This involves sequencing the insulin gene to pinpoint the exact mutation.
Select an appropriate vector for delivering the correct version of the insulin gene to the patient's cells. Common vectors include viral vectors like lentivirus or adeno-associated virus (AAV), which are often used in gene therapy due to their efficiency in gene delivery.
Construct a therapeutic gene that includes the correct version of the insulin gene, along with necessary regulatory elements to ensure proper expression in the target cells. This construct should be inserted into the chosen vector.
Determine the specific cell types that need to be targeted for therapy. In the case of insulin, this would likely involve pancreatic beta cells, which are responsible for insulin production. Ensure that the vector can effectively deliver the gene to these cells.
Consider potential challenges such as immune responses to the vector, ensuring long-term expression of the gene, and avoiding insertional mutagenesis. Develop strategies to mitigate these issues, such as using immune-suppressive treatments or designing vectors with improved safety profiles.>

Gene therapy involves the introduction, removal, or alteration of genetic material within a person's cells to treat or prevent disease. In the context of type 1 diabetes caused by insulin gene mutations, gene therapy could aim to deliver a functional copy of the insulin gene to pancreatic cells, potentially restoring insulin production. This approach requires precise delivery methods and safety considerations to avoid unintended effects.
Loss-of-function alleles are mutations that result in reduced or abolished protein function. In the case of the insulin gene, such mutations can lead to insufficient insulin production, causing diabetes. Understanding the specific mutations involved is crucial for designing targeted gene therapies that can effectively compensate for the loss of function.
Gene therapy faces several challenges, including delivery mechanisms, immune responses, and long-term expression of the therapeutic gene. For type 1 diabetes, ensuring that the delivered gene reaches the correct cells and functions properly is critical. Additionally, the risk of immune reactions against the introduced genetic material or the modified cells can complicate treatment outcomes.
