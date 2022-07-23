The RAS gene encodes a signaling protein that hydrolyzes GTP to GDP. When bound by GDP, the RAS protein is inactive, whereas when bound by GTP, RAS protein activates a target protein, resulting in stimulation of cells to actively grow and divide. As shown in the accompanying sequence, a single base-pair mutation results in a mutant protein that is constitutively active, leading to continual promotion of cell proliferation. Such mutations play a role in the formation of cancer. You have cloned the wild-type version of the mouse RAS gene and wish to create a mutant form to study its biological activity in vitro and in transgenic mice. Outline how you would proceed.