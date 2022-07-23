Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 31a

You have cloned a gene for an enzyme that degrades lipids in a bacterium that normally lives in cold temperatures. You wish to transfer this gene into E. coli to produce industrial amounts of enzyme for use in laundry detergent.
How would you accomplish this?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the gene of interest: Isolate the gene encoding the lipid-degrading enzyme from the cold-adapted bacterium. Use techniques such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) to amplify the gene sequence.
Choose an appropriate vector: Select a plasmid vector that is compatible with E. coli. Ensure the vector contains a strong promoter for high expression, an origin of replication, and a selectable marker (e.g., antibiotic resistance gene).
Insert the gene into the vector: Use restriction enzymes to cut both the plasmid vector and the gene of interest at specific sites, creating complementary sticky ends. Ligate the gene into the plasmid using DNA ligase to form a recombinant plasmid.
Transform E. coli: Introduce the recombinant plasmid into E. coli cells using a transformation method such as heat shock or electroporation. Plate the transformed cells on a medium containing the appropriate antibiotic to select for cells that have taken up the plasmid.
Optimize expression conditions: Grow the transformed E. coli under conditions that maximize enzyme production. This may involve adjusting temperature, pH, or nutrient composition to ensure proper folding and activity of the cold-adapted enzyme.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Cloning

Gene cloning is a molecular biology technique used to create copies of a specific gene. This process typically involves isolating the gene of interest, inserting it into a vector (like a plasmid), and then introducing this vector into a host organism, such as E. coli. The cloned gene can then be expressed to produce the desired protein, in this case, an enzyme that degrades lipids.
Transformation

Transformation is the process by which a cell takes up foreign DNA from its environment. In the context of E. coli, this can be achieved through methods such as heat shock or electroporation, which make the bacterial cell membrane permeable to the plasmid containing the cloned gene. Successful transformation allows the bacteria to express the new gene and produce the enzyme.
Protein Expression and Purification

Once the gene is successfully transferred into E. coli, the next step is to induce protein expression, which involves activating the gene so that the bacteria produce the enzyme. After expression, the enzyme must be purified from the bacterial cells to be used in applications like laundry detergents. Techniques such as affinity chromatography can be employed to isolate the enzyme based on its specific properties.
