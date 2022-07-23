In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). Do the DNA results suggest that either man is likely to be the son of the man and his wife? Explain.
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem E.2
Compare and contrast the terms Paternity Index (PI) and Combined Paternity Index (CPI). How does each contribute to paternity determination?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the Paternity Index (PI) as a likelihood ratio that compares the probability of observing the genetic evidence if the tested man is the biological father versus if he is not. It is calculated for each genetic marker separately.
Explain that the Combined Paternity Index (CPI) is the product of all individual Paternity Indices across multiple genetic markers, providing an overall likelihood ratio that summarizes the genetic evidence from the entire DNA profile.
Discuss how the PI helps evaluate the strength of evidence at a single locus, indicating how much more likely the tested man is the father compared to a random man from the population for that specific marker.
Describe how the CPI integrates information from multiple loci to increase the accuracy and reliability of paternity determination, as combining multiple PIs reduces the chance of coincidental matches.
Conclude by explaining that both PI and CPI contribute to paternity determination by quantifying the genetic evidence, where a higher CPI indicates stronger support for paternity, often used alongside statistical thresholds to make legal or clinical decisions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paternity Index (PI)
The Paternity Index (PI) is a likelihood ratio that compares the probability of observing a child's genetic marker if the tested man is the biological father versus if he is not. It is calculated for each genetic locus and reflects the strength of evidence supporting paternity at that specific marker.
Recommended video:
Combined Paternity Index (CPI)
The Combined Paternity Index (CPI) is the product of individual Paternity Indices across multiple genetic loci. It aggregates the evidence from all tested markers to provide an overall likelihood ratio, offering a more robust and reliable measure for paternity determination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:30
X-Inactivation
Role of PI and CPI in Paternity Determination
PI and CPI quantify genetic evidence to assess paternity. While PI evaluates each locus separately, CPI combines these to strengthen conclusions. High CPI values indicate strong support for paternity, aiding legal and forensic decisions by providing statistical confidence.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
422
views
Textbook Question
What is CODIS? Describe the four most important features of genetic markers used in this system.
771
views
Textbook Question
What is the exclusion principle? How is it used in forensic genetic analysis and in paternity determination?
676
views
Textbook Question
What is the statistical principle underlying genetic health risk assessment? Why are these assessments not predictive of disease occurrence?
432
views
Textbook Question
Explain the meaning of 'identity by descent' in the context of identifying genealogical relationship between individuals. In these analyses, why are segments of chromosomes (haplotypes) rather than individual STRs used to identify genetic relationships?
665
views