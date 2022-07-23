In an inheritance case, a man has died leaving his estate to be divided equally between 'his wife and his offspring.' His wife (M) has an adult daughter (D), and they argue that they should split the estate equally. As a young couple, however, the man and his wife had a son that they gave up for adoption. Two men have appeared, each claiming to be the son of the couple and therefore entitled to a one-third share of the estate. The accompanying illustration shows the results of DNA analysis for five genes for the mother (M), her daughter (D), and the two claimants (S1 and S2). Do the DNA results suggest that either man is likely to be the son of the man and his wife? Explain.
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem E.1
What is CODIS? Describe the four most important features of genetic markers used in this system.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that CODIS stands for the Combined DNA Index System, which is a forensic DNA database used by law enforcement to identify individuals based on their genetic profiles.
Recognize that CODIS uses specific genetic markers called Short Tandem Repeats (STRs), which are highly variable regions in the human genome useful for distinguishing individuals.
Identify the four most important features of genetic markers used in CODIS: (1) High polymorphism, meaning many different alleles exist at each marker locus, increasing discrimination power; (2) Mendelian inheritance, ensuring predictable transmission from parents to offspring; (3) Independence, meaning markers are located on different chromosomes or far apart to avoid linkage; (4) Stability, indicating that the markers do not change significantly over generations or due to environmental factors.
Explain why each feature is critical: High polymorphism allows for unique identification, Mendelian inheritance ensures reliable genetic relationships, independence prevents correlated markers that reduce statistical power, and stability guarantees consistent results across samples and time.
Summarize that these features together make CODIS markers effective for forensic identification, paternity testing, and criminal investigations.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
CODIS (Combined DNA Index System)
CODIS is a forensic DNA database system used by law enforcement to store and compare DNA profiles. It helps identify individuals by matching DNA samples from crime scenes with known profiles, facilitating criminal investigations and justice.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:11
Organelle DNA Characteristics
Genetic Markers in CODIS
Genetic markers in CODIS are specific DNA sequences used to create unique profiles. These markers are typically short tandem repeats (STRs), which vary greatly among individuals, making them ideal for identification purposes.
Recommended video:
Key Features of Genetic Markers in CODIS
The four important features of genetic markers in CODIS are high polymorphism (many alleles), reproducibility (consistent results), ease of analysis (simple lab techniques), and independence (markers are unlinked to avoid inheritance bias). These ensure accurate and reliable identification.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
422
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the terms Paternity Index (PI) and Combined Paternity Index (CPI). How does each contribute to paternity determination?
545
views
Textbook Question
What is the exclusion principle? How is it used in forensic genetic analysis and in paternity determination?
676
views
Textbook Question
What is the statistical principle underlying genetic health risk assessment? Why are these assessments not predictive of disease occurrence?
432
views