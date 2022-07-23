Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 15, Problem E.5

Explain the meaning of 'identity by descent' in the context of identifying genealogical relationship between individuals. In these analyses, why are segments of chromosomes (haplotypes) rather than individual STRs used to identify genetic relationships?

Define 'identity by descent' (IBD) as the situation where two or more individuals inherit the same segment of DNA from a common ancestor without any recombination events altering that segment. This means the shared genetic material is identical because it comes from the same ancestral source.
Explain that IBD is important in genealogical relationship analyses because it helps to identify segments of the genome that are inherited from a recent common ancestor, allowing researchers to infer familial connections and degrees of relatedness between individuals.
Clarify that individual Short Tandem Repeats (STRs) are highly variable and can mutate relatively quickly, which may lead to identical STR alleles arising independently (identity by state) rather than through inheritance from a common ancestor (identity by descent). This can cause ambiguity in relationship inference.
Describe that haplotypes, which are groups of linked genetic markers (including multiple STRs or SNPs) inherited together on the same chromosome segment, provide more reliable information because the likelihood of an entire haplotype being identical by chance is much lower than for a single marker.
Conclude that using haplotypes rather than individual STRs increases the accuracy of detecting true IBD segments, thereby improving the precision of genealogical relationship identification.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Identity by Descent (IBD)

Identity by descent refers to segments of DNA shared between individuals that are inherited from a common ancestor without recombination. These shared genetic segments indicate a genealogical relationship, as they originate from the same ancestral chromosome passed down through generations.
Twin Studies

Haplotypes and Chromosomal Segments

Haplotypes are groups of alleles or genetic markers inherited together on the same chromosome segment. Using haplotypes rather than individual markers provides more reliable information about shared ancestry because they capture the inheritance of linked genetic variants, reducing ambiguity caused by recombination or mutation.
Segmentation Genes

Short Tandem Repeats (STRs) vs. Haplotypes in Genetic Analysis

STRs are short, repetitive DNA sequences used as genetic markers, but analyzing them individually can be less informative due to their high mutation rates and independent assortment. Haplotypes, which combine multiple STRs or markers, offer a more stable and accurate representation of inherited genetic segments for identifying relationships.
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the terms Paternity Index (PI) and Combined Paternity Index (CPI). How does each contribute to paternity determination?

Textbook Question

What is the exclusion principle? How is it used in forensic genetic analysis and in paternity determination?

Textbook Question

What is the statistical principle underlying genetic health risk assessment? Why are these assessments not predictive of disease occurrence?

Textbook Question

Figure E.1 illustrates the results of an electrophoretic analysis of 13 CODIS STR markers on a DNA sample and identifies the alleles for each gene. Table E.2 lists the frequencies for alleles of three of the STRs shown in the figure. Use this information to calculate the frequency of the genotype for STR genes FGA, vWA, and D3S1358 given in Figure E.1.

Textbook Question

Additional STR allele frequency information can be added to improve the analysis in Problem 8. The frequency of D8S1179₁₂ = 0.12. The frequency of D16S539₁₈ = 0.08 and of D16S539₂₀ = 0.21. Lastly, D18S51₁₉ = 0.13 and D18S51₂₀ = 0.10. Combine the allele frequency information for these three STR genes with the information used in Problem 8 to calculate the frequency of the genotype for six of the STR genes.

Textbook Question

The frequencies of the four alleles contributed to the child by possible father F1 in Problem 7 are 0.18, 0.23, 0.13, and 0.14. Calculate the Combined Paternity Index (CPI) for the four genes in this analysis.

