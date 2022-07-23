Using the two-hybrid system to detect interactions between proteins, you obtained the following results: A clone encoding gene A gave positive results with clones B and C; clone B gave positive results with clones A, D, and E but not C; and clone E gave positive results only with clone B. Another clone F gave positive results with clone G but not with any of A–E. Can you explain these results? To follow up your two-hybrid results, you isolate null loss-of-function mutations in each of the genes A–G. Mutants of genes A, B, C, D, and E grow at only 80% of the rate of the wild type, whereas mutants of genes F and G are phenotypically indistinguishable from the wild type. You construct several double-mutant strains: The ab, ac, ad, and ae double mutants all grow at about 80% of the rate of the wild type, but af and ag double mutants exhibit lethality. Explain these results. How do the two-hybrid system and genetic interaction results complement one another? Can you reconcile your two-hybrid system and genetic interaction results in a single model?