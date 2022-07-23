Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 33

Describe how enhancer screens can be used to uncover genetic redundancy.

Understand the concept of genetic redundancy: Genetic redundancy occurs when multiple genes perform similar or overlapping functions, so the loss of one gene does not result in a significant phenotype due to compensation by other genes.
Learn about enhancer screens: Enhancer screens are genetic experiments designed to identify mutations that exacerbate or enhance a phenotype caused by a primary mutation. These screens help uncover interactions between genes and pathways.
Design the enhancer screen: Start with an organism or cell line that has a mild phenotype due to a mutation in a gene of interest. Introduce random mutations across the genome using mutagenic agents (e.g., chemicals or radiation). Look for individuals where the phenotype becomes more severe, indicating potential genetic interactions.
Analyze the results: Identify the secondary mutations that enhance the phenotype. These mutations may reveal genes that are functionally redundant with the gene of interest, as their disruption exacerbates the phenotype.
Validate genetic redundancy: Perform further experiments, such as double mutant analysis, to confirm that the identified genes are redundant. For example, create organisms with mutations in both the primary gene and the enhancer gene to observe if the phenotype is more severe than either mutation alone.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enhancer Screens

Enhancer screens are experimental techniques used in genetics to identify genes that can compensate for the loss of function of another gene. By introducing mutations or deletions in specific genes and observing the phenotypic outcomes, researchers can determine if other genes can 'enhance' or restore the function, revealing potential genetic interactions and redundancies.
Genetic Redundancy

Genetic redundancy occurs when multiple genes perform similar functions, allowing an organism to maintain normal biological processes even if one gene is mutated or nonfunctional. This phenomenon can complicate genetic analysis, as the effects of a single gene knockout may be masked by the activity of redundant genes, making it challenging to identify essential genetic pathways.
Phenotypic Analysis

Phenotypic analysis involves studying the observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In the context of enhancer screens, phenotypic analysis helps researchers assess the impact of genetic modifications, allowing them to identify compensatory mechanisms and elucidate the roles of redundant genes in various biological processes.
