In conducting the study described in Problem 24, you have noted that a set of S. cerevisiae genes are repressed when yeast are grown under high-salt conditions. How might you approach this question if genome sequences for the related Saccharomyces species S. paradoxus, S. mikatae, and S. bayanus were also available?
Using the two-hybrid system to detect interactions between proteins, you obtained the following results: A clone encoding gene A gave positive results with clones B and C; clone B gave positive results with clones A, D, and E but not C; and clone E gave positive results only with clone B. Another clone F gave positive results with clone G but not with any of A–E. Can you explain these results? To follow up your two-hybrid results, you isolate null loss-of-function mutations in each of the genes A–G. Mutants of genes A, B, C, D, and E grow at only 80% of the rate of the wild type, whereas mutants of genes F and G are phenotypically indistinguishable from the wild type. You construct several double-mutant strains: The ab, ac, ad, and ae double mutants all grow at about 80% of the rate of the wild type, but af and ag double mutants exhibit lethality. Explain these results. How do the two-hybrid system and genetic interaction results complement one another? Can you reconcile your two-hybrid system and genetic interaction results in a single model?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Two-Hybrid System
Loss-of-Function Mutations
Genetic Interactions
PEG10 (paternally expressed gene 10) is a paternally expressed gene (meaning only the paternal allele is expressed) that has an essential role in the formation of the placenta of the mouse. In the mouse genome, the PEG10 gene is flanked by the SGCE and PPP1R9A genes. To study the origin of PEG10, you examine syntenic regions spanning the SGCE and PPP1R9A loci in the genomes of several vertebrates, and you note that the PEG10 gene is present in the genomes of placental and marsupial mammals but not in the platypus, chicken, or fugu genomes.
The green bars in the figure indicate the exons of each gene. The gray bars represent LINEs and SINEs, and the blue bars represent long terminal repeat (LTR) elements of retrotransposons. Solid black diagonal lines link introns, and dashed black lines connect orthologous exons. Arrowheads indicate the direction of transcription.
Using the predicted protein sequence of PEG10, you perform a tblastn search for homologous genes and find that the most similar sequences are in a class of retrotransposons (the sushi-ichi retrotransposons). Propose an evolutionary scenario for the origin of the PEG10 gene, and relate its origin to its biological function.
What is the difference between biochemical and biological function?
Describe at least two mechanisms by which duplicate genes arise. What are the possible fates of duplicate genes? Does the mode of duplication affect possible fates?
Describe how enhancer screens can be used to uncover genetic redundancy.