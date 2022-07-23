Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 15
Chapter 18, Problem 15

What phenotypes do you expect in flies homozygous for loss-of-function mutations in the following genes: Krüppel, odd-skipped, hedgehog, and Ultrabithorax?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about Drosophila melanogaster (fruit fly) development and the role of specific genes in this process.
Recognize that Krüppel, odd-skipped, hedgehog, and Ultrabithorax are genes involved in the segmentation and patterning of the Drosophila embryo.
Krüppel is a gap gene, and loss-of-function mutations typically result in the absence of certain segments in the middle of the embryo.
Odd-skipped is a pair-rule gene, and its loss-of-function mutations often lead to the absence of alternate segments, affecting the even-numbered parasegments.
Hedgehog is a segment polarity gene, and its loss-of-function mutations can cause defects in segment patterning, leading to a 'lawn of denticles' phenotype.
Ultrabithorax is a homeotic gene, and its loss-of-function mutations can result in the transformation of the third thoracic segment into a second thoracic segment, leading to the development of an extra pair of wings.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homozygous Loss-of-Function Mutations

Homozygous loss-of-function mutations occur when both alleles of a gene are non-functional, leading to a complete loss of the gene's normal activity. In the context of Drosophila (fruit flies), these mutations can significantly affect development and phenotype, as the affected genes often play crucial roles in processes like segmentation and pattern formation.
Gene Function in Development

The genes mentioned—Krüppel, odd-skipped, hedgehog, and Ultrabithorax—are essential for proper embryonic development in Drosophila. Each gene is involved in specific developmental pathways that dictate body segmentation, organ formation, and overall morphology. Understanding the normal function of these genes helps predict the phenotypic consequences of their loss.
Phenotypic Expression

Phenotypic expression refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. In the case of flies with mutations in the specified genes, the expected phenotypes can include altered body segments, misplacement of structures, or even lethality, depending on the gene's role in development and the severity of the mutation.
