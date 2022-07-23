The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal-effect gene.
A female Drosophila heterozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele is mated to a male that is heterozygous for the same allele. What are the phenotypes of their progeny?
The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal–effect gene. A female that is homozygous for a loss-of-function bicoid allele is mated to a wild-type male. What are the phenotypes of their progeny?
The bicoid gene is a coordinate maternal–effect gene. If loss of bicoid function in the egg leads to lethality during embryogenesis, how are females homozygous for bicoid produced? What is the phenotype of a male homozygous for bicoid loss-of-function alleles?
The pair-rule gene fushi tarazu is expressed in the seven even-numbered parasegments during Drosophila embryogenesis. In contrast, the segment polarity gene engrailed is expressed in the anterior part of each of the 14 parasegments. Since both genes are active at similar times and places during development, it is possible that the expression of one gene is required for the expression of the other. This can be tested by examining the expression of the genes in a mutant background—for example, looking at fushi tarazu expression in an engrailed mutant background, and vice versa. Based on your prediction, can you predict the phenotype of the fushi tarazu and engrailed double mutant?