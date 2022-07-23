Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 31c
Problem 31c
Chapter 19, Problem 31c

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Compare the numerical values with the visual distribution of heights and weights you drew in the histograms and describe whether you think your visual impression matches the numerical values.

Step 1: Understand the data provided — you have height and weight measurements for 20 men and 20 women. The goal is to compare numerical summaries of these data with the visual impressions from histograms.
Step 2: Calculate key numerical summaries for each group (men and women) and each trait (height and weight). These summaries typically include measures of central tendency (mean, median) and measures of spread (range, variance, or standard deviation). For example, calculate the mean height for men and women separately using the formula: mean = i=1nxin, where xi is each individual height and n is the number of individuals.
Step 3: Examine the histograms you drew for height and weight distributions. Note the shape (e.g., symmetric, skewed), spread, and any apparent differences between men and women. For example, check if the histograms show men generally taller or heavier than women, or if there is overlap.
Step 4: Compare the numerical summaries with your visual observations. For instance, if the mean height for men is higher than for women, does the histogram reflect this difference? If the standard deviation is large, does the histogram show a wide spread?
Step 5: Conclude whether your visual impressions from the histograms align with the numerical data. Discuss any discrepancies or confirmations, such as whether the histograms accurately represent the central tendency and variability indicated by the numerical values.

Descriptive Statistics

Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a data set, including measures like mean, median, mode, range, and standard deviation. These numerical values help quantify the central tendency and variability of height and weight data, providing a basis for comparison with visual representations.
Histograms and Data Visualization

Histograms are graphical tools that display the frequency distribution of continuous data by grouping values into bins. They help visualize the shape, spread, and skewness of height and weight distributions, allowing for an intuitive understanding of data patterns and potential outliers.
Comparing Numerical and Visual Data

Comparing numerical summaries with visual plots involves assessing whether the statistical measures align with the observed distribution shapes. This comparison helps validate interpretations, identify discrepancies, and ensure that visual impressions accurately reflect the underlying data.
