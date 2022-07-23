Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 30
Chapter 19, Problem 30

Congenital dislocation of the hip is a threshold condition in which the head of the femur (the femoral head) is out of its normal position relative to the bones that will form the socket of the hip (the acetabulum). This misplacement can lead to potentially serious orthopedic problems later in life if the condition is not treated in infancy. Numerous studies have shown that:
(a) Brothers and sisters of infants born with congenital hip dislocation are more likely to develop the condition than are the siblings of those without the condition. These studies also find that
(b) More female infants than male infants have the trait, and
(c) If the affected child is a girl, the risk to her siblings is lower than if the affected infant is a boy.
Explain the meaning of the three observations (a, b, and c) in the context of proposing a threshold model that explains these observations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a threshold model in genetics. A threshold model is used to explain traits that are influenced by multiple genetic and environmental factors. These traits are expressed only when the combined effects of these factors exceed a certain threshold value.
Step 2: Analyze observation (a): The increased likelihood of siblings developing congenital hip dislocation suggests a genetic component to the trait. This implies that shared genetic factors among siblings may contribute to the risk, pushing them closer to the threshold for expression of the condition.
Step 3: Examine observation (b): The higher prevalence of congenital hip dislocation in female infants compared to male infants suggests that the threshold for expression of the trait may differ between sexes. Females may have a lower threshold, making them more likely to express the condition even with similar genetic and environmental factors.
Step 4: Interpret observation (c): The lower risk to siblings when the affected child is a girl compared to when the affected child is a boy suggests that boys may require a higher genetic predisposition to cross their threshold. This could mean that if a boy is affected, the genetic factors in the family are stronger, increasing the risk to siblings.
Step 5: Conclude by proposing the threshold model: The observations can be explained by a threshold model where genetic predisposition and environmental factors interact. The model accounts for sex-specific thresholds, with females having a lower threshold for expression and males requiring a higher genetic predisposition to cross their threshold. This explains the patterns observed in the siblings and the sex differences in prevalence.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Threshold Model of Genetic Conditions

The threshold model posits that certain genetic conditions, like congenital dislocation of the hip, require a specific combination of genetic and environmental factors to manifest. Individuals may carry genetic predispositions without showing symptoms until they surpass a certain threshold of risk factors. This model helps explain why some siblings of affected individuals are more likely to develop the condition, as they may share similar genetic backgrounds that contribute to their risk.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics

Sex-Linked Genetic Traits

Sex-linked traits are those that are associated with genes located on sex chromosomes, particularly the X chromosome. In the context of congenital hip dislocation, the observation that more females are affected suggests a potential link to sex-linked inheritance patterns. Additionally, the differential risk to siblings based on the sex of the affected child may indicate that the trait's expression is influenced by sex-specific genetic factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:56
Sex-Linked Genes

Familial Aggregation

Familial aggregation refers to the increased likelihood of a trait or condition occurring within families compared to the general population. In this case, the observation that siblings of affected infants are at a higher risk for congenital hip dislocation supports the idea of genetic predisposition. This concept is crucial for understanding how genetic factors can cluster within families, influencing the likelihood of the condition manifesting in relatives.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:46
Drosophilia Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:

Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. If two plants that each have a height potential of 75 cm are crossed, what proportion of the progeny will have a height potential of 80 cm?.

409
views
Textbook Question
A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm.What is the height potential of a plant that is homozygous for all three recessive alleles?
632
views
Textbook Question

A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm. What is the height potential of a plant that is homozygous for all three dominant alleles?

837
views
Textbook Question

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Draw one histogram for the height of the subjects and a separate histogram for weight. Use different colors for men and women so that you can visually compare the distributions by sex and plot weights in 10-lb intervals (i.e., 90–99 lb, 100–109 lb, 110–119 lb, etc.).

449
views
Textbook Question

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for height and weight in men and women.

399
views
Textbook Question

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Compare the numerical values with the visual distribution of heights and weights you drew in the histograms and describe whether you think your visual impression matches the numerical values.

393
views