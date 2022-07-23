Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd.
Table showing variance values for body mass, fat, and length in lambs: phenotypic, genetic, and additive variances.
Calculate the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait in this lamb herd.

Identify the variance components given for each trait: phenotypic variance (VP), genotypic variance (VG), and additive genetic variance (VA).
Recall the formulas for heritability: Broad sense heritability (H²) is calculated as H² = VG / VP, which represents the proportion of phenotypic variance due to all genetic factors.
Narrow sense heritability (h²) is calculated as h² = VA / VP, representing the proportion of phenotypic variance due to additive genetic effects only.
For each trait (Body mass, Body fat, Body length), substitute the given values into the formulas: calculate H² by dividing VG by VP, and calculate h² by dividing VA by VP.
Interpret the heritability values to understand the genetic contribution to each trait's variation, which can inform selective breeding decisions.

Phenotypic Variance (VP)

Phenotypic variance represents the total observed variation in a trait within a population, combining both genetic and environmental influences. It is the sum of genetic variance (VG) and environmental variance (VE). Understanding VP is essential because heritability calculations use it as the denominator to express the proportion of variance due to genetics.
Broad Sense Heritability (H²)

Broad sense heritability is the proportion of total phenotypic variance attributable to all genetic variance (VG), including additive, dominance, and epistatic effects. It is calculated as H² = VG / VP. This measure indicates the overall genetic contribution to trait variation but does not distinguish the type of genetic effects.
Narrow Sense Heritability (h²)

Narrow sense heritability quantifies the proportion of phenotypic variance due specifically to additive genetic variance (VA), which is the genetic component passed from parents to offspring. It is calculated as h² = VA / VP and is crucial for predicting response to selection in breeding programs.
