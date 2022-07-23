Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 24b
Chapter 19, Problem 24b

Cattle breeders would like to improve the protein content and butterfat content of milk produced by a herd of cows. Narrow sense heritability values are 0.60 for protein content and 0.80 for butterfat content. The average percentages of these traits in the herd and the percentages of the traits in cows selected for breeding are as follows. Trait Herd Average Selected Cows Protein content 20.2% 22.7% Butterfat content  6.5%  7.4% Which trait is likely to be the most responsive to artificial selection applied by the cattle breeders through selection of cows for mating?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of narrow sense heritability (h²). Narrow sense heritability measures the proportion of phenotypic variance that is due to additive genetic variance. Traits with higher h² values are more responsive to selection because a larger proportion of the variation is heritable.
Step 2: Recall the breeder's equation: R = h² × S, where R is the response to selection, h² is the narrow sense heritability, and S is the selection differential. The selection differential (S) is calculated as the difference between the mean trait value of selected individuals and the mean trait value of the population.
Step 3: Calculate the selection differential (S) for each trait. For protein content, S = 22.7% - 20.2%. For butterfat content, S = 7.4% - 6.5%. Use these differences to determine the selection differential for each trait.
Step 4: Multiply the narrow sense heritability (h²) by the selection differential (S) for each trait to calculate the response to selection (R). For protein content, R = 0.60 × S. For butterfat content, R = 0.80 × S. This step will show which trait has a higher response to selection.
Step 5: Compare the calculated R values for protein content and butterfat content. The trait with the higher R value will be the most responsive to artificial selection applied by the cattle breeders.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Narrow Sense Heritability

Narrow sense heritability (h²) quantifies the proportion of phenotypic variance in a trait that is attributable to additive genetic variance. It is crucial for predicting the response to selection, as higher h² values indicate that a trait is more likely to respond positively to selective breeding. In this case, the heritability values of 0.60 for protein and 0.80 for butterfat suggest that butterfat content has a greater potential for improvement through selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability

Response to Selection

Response to selection refers to the change in the average phenotype of a trait in a population following selective breeding. It is influenced by the heritability of the trait and the selection differential, which is the difference between the average trait value of selected individuals and the overall population. A higher response to selection is expected for traits with higher heritability and greater selection differentials, making it essential for breeders to evaluate these factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Artificial Selection

Selection Differential

The selection differential is the difference between the mean phenotype of selected individuals and the mean phenotype of the entire population. It reflects the intensity of selection applied by breeders. In this scenario, the selection differentials for protein and butterfat content can be calculated, and a larger differential indicates a stronger selection pressure, which, combined with heritability, helps predict which trait will respond better to artificial selection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Artificial Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd.

Calculate the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait in this lamb herd.

390
views
Textbook Question

New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd.

How would you characterize the potential response to selection (R) for each trait?

393
views
Textbook Question

Cattle breeders would like to improve the protein content and butterfat content of milk produced by a herd of cows. Narrow sense heritability values are 0.60 for protein content and 0.80 for butterfat content. The average percentages of these traits in the herd and the percentages of the traits in cows selected for breeding are as follows. Trait Herd Average Selected Cows Protein content 20.2% 22.7% Butterfat content  6.5%  7.4% Determine the selection differential (S) for each trait in this herd.

452
views
Textbook Question

In human gestational development, abnormalities of the closure of the lower part of the mid-face can result in cleft lip, if the lip alone is affected by the closure defect, or in cleft lip and palate (the roof of the mouth), if the closure defect is more extensive. Cleft lip and cleft lip with cleft palate are multifactorial disorders that are threshold traits. A family with a history of either condition has a significantly increased chance of a recurrence of mid-face cleft disorder in comparison with families without such a history. However, the recurrence risk of a mid-face cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone. Suppose a friend of yours who has not taken genetics asks you to explain these observations. Construct a genetic explanation for the increased recurrence risk of mid-face clefting in families that have a history of cleft disorders versus families without a history of such disorders.

434
views
Textbook Question

In human gestational development, abnormalities of the closure of the lower part of the mid-face can result in cleft lip, if the lip alone is affected by the closure defect, or in cleft lip and palate (the roof of the mouth), if the closure defect is more extensive. Cleft lip and cleft lip with cleft palate are multifactorial disorders that are threshold traits. A family with a history of either condition has a significantly increased chance of a recurrence of mid-face cleft disorder in comparison with families without such a history. However, the recurrence risk of a mid-face cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone. Construct a similar explanation of why the recurrence risk of a cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone.

397
views
Textbook Question

The children of couples in which one partner has blood type O (genotype ii) and the other partner has blood type AB (genotype IᴬIᴮ) are studied. What is the expected concordance rate for blood type of MZ twins in this study? Explain your answer.

435
views