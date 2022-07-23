New Zealand lamb breeders measure the following variance values for their herd.
Calculate the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait in this lamb herd.
How would you characterize the potential response to selection (R) for each trait?
Cattle breeders would like to improve the protein content and butterfat content of milk produced by a herd of cows. Narrow sense heritability values are 0.60 for protein content and 0.80 for butterfat content. The average percentages of these traits in the herd and the percentages of the traits in cows selected for breeding are as follows. Trait Herd Average Selected Cows Protein content 20.2% 22.7% Butterfat content 6.5% 7.4% Determine the selection differential (S) for each trait in this herd.
In human gestational development, abnormalities of the closure of the lower part of the mid-face can result in cleft lip, if the lip alone is affected by the closure defect, or in cleft lip and palate (the roof of the mouth), if the closure defect is more extensive. Cleft lip and cleft lip with cleft palate are multifactorial disorders that are threshold traits. A family with a history of either condition has a significantly increased chance of a recurrence of mid-face cleft disorder in comparison with families without such a history. However, the recurrence risk of a mid-face cleft disorder is higher in families with a history of cleft lip with cleft palate than in families with a history of cleft lip alone. Suppose a friend of yours who has not taken genetics asks you to explain these observations. Construct a genetic explanation for the increased recurrence risk of mid-face clefting in families that have a history of cleft disorders versus families without a history of such disorders.
The children of couples in which one partner has blood type O (genotype ii) and the other partner has blood type AB (genotype IᴬIᴮ) are studied. What is the expected concordance rate for blood type of MZ twins in this study? Explain your answer.