Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 22a
Chapter 19, Problem 22a

Suppose a polygenic system for producing color in kernels of a grain is controlled by three additive genes, G, M, and T. There are two alleles of each gene, G₁ and G₂, M₁ and M₂, and T₁ and T₂. The phenotypic effects of the three genotypes of the G gene are G₁G₁ = 6 units of color, G₁G₂ = 3 units of color, and G₂G₂ = 1 unit of color. The phenotypic effects for genes M and T are similar, giving the phenotype of a plant with the genotype G₁G₁M₁M₁T₁T₁ a total of 18 units of color and a plant with the genotype G₂G₂M₂M₂T₂T₂ a total of 3 units of color.
How many units of color are found in trihybrid plants?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a polygenic inheritance problem where three additive genes (G, M, and T) contribute to the phenotype. Each gene has two alleles, and the phenotypic effects of the genotypes are additive. The goal is to calculate the total units of color in trihybrid plants.
Step 2: Define the genotype of a trihybrid plant. A trihybrid plant is heterozygous for all three genes, meaning its genotype is G₁G₂M₁M₂T₁T₂.
Step 3: Determine the phenotypic contribution of each gene in the trihybrid genotype. For the G gene, the heterozygous genotype G₁G₂ contributes 3 units of color. Similarly, for the M gene, the heterozygous genotype M₁M₂ contributes 3 units of color, and for the T gene, the heterozygous genotype T₁T₂ contributes 3 units of color.
Step 4: Add the contributions from all three genes. Since the phenotypic effects are additive, the total units of color in the trihybrid plant will be the sum of the contributions from the G, M, and T genes.
Step 5: Express the calculation mathematically using MathML: 3+3+3=?. This represents the total units of color in the trihybrid plant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance refers to the phenomenon where multiple genes contribute to a single trait, resulting in a continuous range of phenotypes. In this case, the color of the grain kernels is influenced by three additive genes (G, M, and T), each with two alleles. The cumulative effect of these genes leads to various color intensities, demonstrating how traits can be quantitatively inherited.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Additive Gene Effects

Additive gene effects occur when the contributions of different alleles combine to produce a phenotype. For example, in the given scenario, the G gene has different phenotypic effects based on its genotype, with G₁G₁ contributing the most color. This concept is crucial for understanding how the total phenotype results from the sum of individual gene contributions in a polygenic system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect

Genotype-Phenotype Relationship

The genotype-phenotype relationship describes how the genetic makeup (genotype) of an organism determines its observable traits (phenotype). In this question, specific genotypes of the genes G, M, and T lead to defined units of color. Understanding this relationship is essential for calculating the total color units in trihybrid plants, as it allows us to predict phenotypic outcomes based on genetic combinations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Applied to the study of the human genome, a goal of GWAS is to locate chromosome regions that are likely to contain genes influencing the risk of disease. Specific genes can be identified in these regions, and particular mutant alleles that increase disease risk can be sequenced. To date, the identification of alleles that increase disease risk has occasionally led to a new therapeutic strategy, but more often the identification of disease alleles is the only outcome.

From a physician's point of view, what is the value of being able to identify alleles that increase the risk of a particular disease?

374
views
Textbook Question

Applied to the study of the human genome, a goal of GWAS is to locate chromosome regions that are likely to contain genes influencing the risk of disease. Specific genes can be identified in these regions, and particular mutant alleles that increase disease risk can be sequenced. To date, the identification of alleles that increase disease risk has occasionally led to a new therapeutic strategy, but more often the identification of disease alleles is the only outcome.

What is the value of being able to identify alleles that increase disease risk for a person who is currently free of the disease but who is at risk of developing the disease due to its presence in the family?

418
views
Textbook Question

Applied to the study of the human genome, a goal of GWAS is to locate chromosome regions that are likely to contain genes influencing the risk of disease. Specific genes can be identified in these regions, and particular mutant alleles that increase disease risk can be sequenced. To date, the identification of alleles that increase disease risk has occasionally led to a new therapeutic strategy, but more often the identification of disease alleles is the only outcome.

What personal or ethical issues arising from GWAS might be of concern to physicians or to those who might carry an allele that increases disease risk?

374
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a polygenic system for producing color in kernels of a grain is controlled by three additive genes, G, M, and T. There are two alleles of each gene, G₁ and G₂, M₁ and M₂, and T₁ and T₂. The phenotypic effects of the three genotypes of the G gene are G₁G₁ = 6 units of color, G₁G₂ = 3 units of color, and G₂G₂ = 1 unit of color. The phenotypic effects for genes M and T are similar, giving the phenotype of a plant with the genotype G₁G₁M₁M₁T₁T₁ a total of 18 units of color and a plant with the genotype G₂G₂M₂M₂T₂T₂ a total of 3 units of color.

Two trihybrid plants are mated. What is the expected proportion of progeny plants displaying 9 units of color? Explain your answer.

539
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a polygenic system for producing color in kernels of a grain is controlled by three additive genes, G, M, and T. There are two alleles of each gene, G₁ and G₂, M₁ and M₂, and T₁ and T₂. The phenotypic effects of the three genotypes of the G gene are G₁G₁ = 6 units of color, G₁G₂ = 3 units of color, and G₂G₂ = 1 unit of color. The phenotypic effects for genes M and T are similar, giving the phenotype of a plant with the genotype G₁G₁M₁M₁T₁T₁ a total of 18 units of color and a plant with the genotype G₂G₂M₂M₂T₂T₂ a total of 3 units of color. Suppose that instead of an additive genetic system, kernel-color determination in this organism is a threshold system. The appearance of color in kernels requires nine or more units of color; otherwise, kernels have no color and appear white. In other words, plants whose phenotypes contain eight or fewer units of color are white. Based on the threshold model, what proportion of the F₂ progeny produced by the trihybrid cross in part (b) will be white?

Explain your answer.

787
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a polygenic system for producing color in kernels of a grain is controlled by three additive genes, G, M, and T. There are two alleles of each gene, G₁ and G₂, M₁ and M₂, and T₁ and T₂. The phenotypic effects of the three genotypes of the G gene are G₁G₁ = 6 units of color, G₁G₂ = 3 units of color, and G₂G₂ = 1 unit of color. The phenotypic effects for genes M and T are similar, giving the phenotype of a plant with the genotype G₁G₁M₁M₁T₁T₁ a total of 18 units of color and a plant with the genotype G₂G₂M₂M₂T₂T₂ a total of 3 units of color.

Assuming the threshold model applies to this kernel-color system, what proportion of the progeny of the cross G₁G₂M₁M₂T₂T₂xG₁G₂M₁M₂T₁T₂ do you expect to display colored kernels?

538
views