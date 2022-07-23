Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 9
Chapter 19, Problem 9

Why is heritability an important phenomenon in plant and animal agriculture?

1
Heritability is a measure of how much of the variation in a trait within a population is due to genetic differences among individuals, as opposed to environmental factors.
In plant and animal agriculture, heritability helps breeders predict the potential for a trait to be passed on to the next generation, which is crucial for selective breeding programs.
High heritability indicates that a trait is largely influenced by genetics, making it more likely that selective breeding will result in offspring with the desired traits.
Low heritability suggests that environmental factors play a larger role in the expression of the trait, meaning that selective breeding may have limited success in improving that trait.
Understanding heritability allows agricultural scientists to optimize breeding strategies, improve crop yields, enhance livestock productivity, and develop traits such as disease resistance or drought tolerance.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heritability

Heritability is a measure of how much of the variation in a trait can be attributed to genetic differences among individuals in a population. It is expressed as a proportion, ranging from 0 to 1, where a higher value indicates a greater genetic influence. Understanding heritability helps breeders select traits that can be reliably passed on to future generations.
Selective Breeding

Selective breeding is a process used in agriculture to enhance desirable traits in plants and animals. By choosing parents with specific characteristics, breeders can increase the frequency of these traits in the offspring. This practice relies on the principles of heritability to ensure that the selected traits are genetically stable and can be effectively propagated.
Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the diversity in gene frequencies within a population. It is essential for evolution and adaptation, as it provides the raw material for natural selection. In agriculture, maintaining genetic variation is crucial for developing resilient crops and livestock that can withstand diseases, pests, and changing environmental conditions.
