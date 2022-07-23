Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Quantitative trait locus
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Threshold trait
What is a random sample, and why can a random sample be used to represent a population?
Three pairs of genes with two alleles each (A₁ and A₂, B₁ and B₂, and C₁ and C₂) control the height of a plant. The alleles of these genes have an additive relationship: Each copy of alleles A₁, B₁, and C₁ contributes 6 cm to plant height, and each copy of alleles A₂, B₂, and C₂ contributes 3 cm.
What are the expected heights of plants with each of the homozygous genotypes A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁ and A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂?
What height is expected in the F₁ progeny of a cross between A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁ and A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂?
What is the expected height of a plant with the genotype A₁A₂B₂B₂C₁C₂?