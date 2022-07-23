Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Additive genes
Concordance of twin pairs
Multifactorial inheritance
Threshold trait
What is a random sample, and why can a random sample be used to represent a population?
Why is heritability an important phenomenon in plant and animal agriculture?