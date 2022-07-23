The dorsal pigment pattern of frogs can be either 'leopard' (white pigment between dark spots) or 'mottled' (pigment between spots appears mottled). The trait is controlled by an autosomal gene. Males and females are selected from pure-breeding populations, and a pair of reciprocal crosses is performed. The cross results are shown below.

Cross 1: P₁: Male leopard x male mottled

F₁: All mottled

F₂: 70 mottled, 22 leopard

Cross 2: P₁: Male mottled x female leopard

F₁: All mottled

F₂: 50 mottled, 18 leopard

In the F₂ progeny from both crosses, what proportion is expected to be homozygous? What proportion is expected to be heterozygous?