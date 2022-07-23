Black skin color is dominant to pink skin color in pigs. Two heterozygous black pigs are crossed.
What is the probability that their offspring will have pink skin?
Black skin color is dominant to pink skin color in pigs. Two heterozygous black pigs are crossed.
What is the probability that the first and second offspring will have black skin?
Black skin color is dominant to pink skin color in pigs. Two heterozygous black pigs are crossed.
If these pigs produce a total of three piglets, what is the probability that two will be pink and one will be black?
A male mouse with brown fur color is mated to two different female mice with black fur. Black female 1 produces a litter of 9 black and 7 brown pups. Black female 2 produces 14 black pups.
Choose symbols for each allele, and identify the genotypes of the brown male and the two black females.
The following figure shows the results of Mendel's test-cross analysis of independent assortment. In this experiment, he first crossed pure-breeding round, yellow plants to pure-breeding wrinkled, green plants. The round yellow are crossed to pure-breeding wrinkled, green plants. Use chi-square analysis to show that Mendel's results do not differ significantly from those expected.
An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male with a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.
Black male x F₁ gold female:
Gold 32
Black 34
Single-finned male x F₁ split-finned female:
Split fin 41
Single fin 39
What do the results of these crosses suggest about the inheritance of color and tail fin shape in goldfish?