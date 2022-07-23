Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 52a
Chapter 2, Problem 52a

In humans, the ability to bend the thumb back beyond vertical is called hitchhiker's thumb and is dominant to the inability to do so (OMIM 274200). Also, the presence of attached earlobes is recessive to unattached earlobes (OMIM 128900).
Check your own phenotype and those of several friends or classmates.

1
Step 1: Understand the genetic traits described in the problem. Hitchhiker's thumb is a dominant trait, meaning individuals with at least one dominant allele (H) will exhibit this phenotype. Attached earlobes are recessive, meaning individuals need two recessive alleles (aa) to have this phenotype.
Step 2: Determine your own phenotype for both traits. For hitchhiker's thumb, check if you can bend your thumb back beyond vertical. For earlobes, check if they are attached or unattached.
Step 3: Record the phenotypes of several friends or classmates for both traits. Note whether they exhibit hitchhiker's thumb (dominant) or not (recessive), and whether their earlobes are attached (recessive) or unattached (dominant).
Step 4: Based on the observed phenotypes, infer possible genotypes. For hitchhiker's thumb, individuals with the dominant phenotype could have genotypes HH or Hh, while those with the recessive phenotype must have genotype hh. For earlobes, individuals with unattached earlobes could have genotypes AA or Aa, while those with attached earlobes must have genotype aa.
Step 5: Analyze the inheritance patterns. Consider how these traits might be passed from parents to offspring, using Punnett squares to predict the likelihood of different phenotypes in future generations based on the genotypes of the parents.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dominant and Recessive Traits

In genetics, traits can be classified as dominant or recessive based on their expression in an organism. A dominant trait, such as hitchhiker's thumb, will manifest in the phenotype even if only one copy of the allele is present. In contrast, a recessive trait, like attached earlobes, requires two copies of the allele to be expressed. Understanding this distinction is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns.
Phenotype vs. Genotype

The phenotype refers to the observable characteristics or traits of an organism, such as thumb flexibility or earlobe attachment, while the genotype is the genetic makeup that determines these traits. The relationship between genotype and phenotype is essential for understanding how traits are inherited and expressed in individuals. Analyzing phenotypes in a population can provide insights into the underlying genotypes.
Punnett Squares

Punnett squares are a tool used in genetics to predict the probability of an offspring inheriting particular traits based on the genotypes of the parents. By organizing the possible combinations of alleles, Punnett squares help visualize the inheritance patterns of dominant and recessive traits. This method is particularly useful for understanding the likelihood of traits like hitchhiker's thumb and earlobe attachment appearing in offspring.
