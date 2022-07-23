Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 50c

Select a human hereditary disease or condition you would like to know more about. Using the OMIM website (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim), search for the disease and prepare a short synopsis of your findings. Include the following information:
Any available information about the population(s) in which the disease is most common.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Visit the OMIM (Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man) website at http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim.
Use the search bar on the OMIM homepage to enter the name of the hereditary disease or condition you are interested in. For example, you could search for 'Cystic Fibrosis' or 'Sickle Cell Anemia.'
Review the search results and select the most relevant entry for the disease. This will typically be the entry with the disease name as the title and a detailed description.
Read through the entry to gather information about the disease, including its genetic basis, inheritance pattern, and any specific populations in which the disease is most common. Look for sections discussing epidemiology or population studies.
Summarize your findings, ensuring you include details about the populations most affected by the disease, any genetic mutations associated with it, and its inheritance pattern. Be concise and focus on the key points provided in the OMIM entry.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hereditary Diseases

Hereditary diseases are genetic disorders caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can be inherited from one or both parents. These conditions can result from mutations in single genes (monogenic disorders) or involve multiple genes and environmental factors (multifactorial disorders). Understanding the genetic basis of these diseases is crucial for diagnosis, treatment, and genetic counseling.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:48
Mendel's Laws

OMIM Database

The Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) is a comprehensive, authoritative database that catalogs human genes and genetic disorders. It provides detailed information about the genetic basis, clinical features, and epidemiology of various hereditary conditions. Researchers and healthcare professionals use OMIM to access up-to-date information on genetic diseases, which aids in understanding their prevalence and inheritance patterns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:28
Bioinformatics

Population Genetics

Population genetics is the study of genetic variation within populations and how these variations change over time due to factors like natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow. This field is essential for understanding the distribution of hereditary diseases among different populations, as certain genetic disorders may be more prevalent in specific ethnic or geographic groups due to historical, environmental, or social factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
