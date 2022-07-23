Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 49d
Chapter 2, Problem 49d

Go to the OMIM website (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim) and locate the Search button at the top of the page. Use the search function to look up, one by one, the following three human hereditary diseases that are relatively common in certain populations: 'Tay–Sachs disease' (select OMIM number 272800 from the search results list); 'cystic fibrosis' (select OMIM number 602421 from the search results list); and 'sickle cell anemia' (select OMIM 603903 from the search results list). For each of these diseases, look through the information and provide the following details:
In which population(s) does the disease most commonly occur?

1
Step 1: Navigate to the OMIM website by visiting http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim.
Step 2: Locate the Search button at the top of the page and use the search function to look up each disease one by one: 'Tay–Sachs disease', 'cystic fibrosis', and 'sickle cell anemia'.
Step 3: For 'Tay–Sachs disease', select OMIM number 272800 from the search results list and review the information provided to identify the population(s) in which the disease most commonly occurs.
Step 4: For 'cystic fibrosis', select OMIM number 602421 from the search results list and examine the details to determine the population(s) most affected by this disease.
Step 5: For 'sickle cell anemia', select OMIM number 603903 from the search results list and analyze the information to find the population(s) where the disease is most prevalent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Disorders

Genetic disorders are diseases caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can be inherited from parents or arise de novo. These disorders can result from mutations in single genes (monogenic), multiple genes (polygenic), or chromosomal abnormalities. Understanding the genetic basis of these diseases is crucial for identifying at-risk populations and developing targeted treatments.
Descriptive Genetics

Population Genetics

Population genetics is the study of genetic variation within populations and how these variations change over time due to factors like natural selection, genetic drift, and migration. This field helps explain why certain genetic disorders, such as Tay-Sachs disease or sickle cell anemia, are more prevalent in specific populations, often due to historical geographic and cultural factors.
Ethnic and Geographic Distribution of Diseases

The ethnic and geographic distribution of diseases refers to how certain hereditary conditions are more common in specific populations due to shared ancestry and environmental factors. For instance, Tay-Sachs disease is prevalent among Ashkenazi Jews, while sickle cell anemia is more common in individuals of African descent. Recognizing these patterns is essential for public health strategies and genetic counseling.
