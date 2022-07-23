Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 50b
Chapter 2, Problem 50b

Select a human hereditary disease or condition you would like to know more about. Using the OMIM website (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim), search for the disease and prepare a short synopsis of your findings. Include the following information:
A description of the disease or condition.

1
Visit the OMIM website (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim) to access the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man database, which provides detailed information about human hereditary diseases and conditions.
Use the search bar on the OMIM website to enter the name of a hereditary disease or condition you are interested in learning more about (e.g., Cystic Fibrosis, Huntington's Disease, etc.).
Review the search results and select the entry that corresponds to the disease or condition you searched for. This entry will typically include a detailed description, genetic basis, inheritance pattern, and other relevant information.
Read the description section of the OMIM entry to understand the clinical features, symptoms, and characteristics of the disease or condition. Note any specific genetic mutations or chromosomal locations mentioned.
Prepare a synopsis summarizing the key findings, including the description of the disease, its genetic basis, inheritance pattern, and any other notable information provided in the OMIM entry.

Hereditary Diseases

Hereditary diseases are genetic disorders caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, which can be inherited from one or both parents. These conditions can result from mutations in single genes (monogenic disorders), multiple genes (polygenic disorders), or chromosomal abnormalities. Understanding the inheritance patterns, such as autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or X-linked, is crucial for predicting the likelihood of disease occurrence in offspring.
OMIM Database

The Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) is a comprehensive, authoritative database that catalogs human genes and genetic disorders. It provides detailed information about the genetic basis of diseases, including their clinical features, inheritance patterns, and associated genes. Researchers and healthcare professionals use OMIM to access up-to-date information for diagnosis, research, and education regarding hereditary conditions.
Disease Synopsis

A disease synopsis is a concise summary that outlines the key aspects of a specific condition, including its definition, symptoms, genetic basis, and potential treatments. This summary serves to inform readers about the essential characteristics of the disease, its impact on individuals, and the current understanding of its pathophysiology. Crafting a clear and informative synopsis is vital for effective communication in medical and academic contexts.
