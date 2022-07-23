In humans the presence of chin and cheek dimples is dominant to the absence of dimples, and the ability to taste the compound PTC is dominant to the inability to taste the compound. Both traits are autosomal, and they are unlinked. The frequencies of alleles for dimples are D = 0.62 and d = 0.38. For tasting, the allele frequencies are T = 0.76 and t = 0.24.

What are the expected frequencies of the four possible phenotype combinations: dimpled tasters, undimpled tasters, dimpled nontasters, and undimpled nontasters?