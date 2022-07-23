Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Chapter 20, Problem 32b

The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
What is the frequency of carriers of the mutant allele?

Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, which is used to calculate allele and genotype frequencies in a population. The frequency of the autosomal recessive condition (q²) is given as 0.001.
Step 2: Use the Hardy-Weinberg equation to find the frequency of the recessive allele (q). The equation is q² = 0.001. Solve for q by taking the square root of 0.001: \( q = \sqrt{0.001} \).
Step 3: Recall that the frequency of the dominant allele (p) can be calculated using the equation \( p + q = 1 \). Rearrange to find \( p = 1 - q \). Substitute the value of q obtained in Step 2 into this equation.
Step 4: The frequency of carriers (heterozygotes) is represented by the term \( 2pq \) in the Hardy-Weinberg equation. Use the values of p and q from Steps 2 and 3 to calculate \( 2pq \).
Step 5: Interpret the result of \( 2pq \) as the proportion of individuals in the population who are carriers of the mutant allele. This is the final answer to the problem.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg Principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding genetic variation in a population. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This principle is essential for calculating carrier frequencies and understanding population genetics.
Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when two copies of a mutant allele are necessary for an individual to express a trait or condition. Carriers, who possess one normal and one mutant allele, do not exhibit the condition but can pass the mutant allele to their offspring. Understanding this inheritance pattern is crucial for determining carrier frequencies in a population.
Carrier Frequency Calculation

Carrier frequency refers to the proportion of individuals in a population who carry one copy of a mutant allele for a recessive condition. Using the Hardy-Weinberg equation, if the frequency of the recessive condition is known, the carrier frequency can be calculated as 2pq, where p is the frequency of the normal allele and q is the frequency of the mutant allele. This calculation is vital for assessing genetic risks in populations.
