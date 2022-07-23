Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 32a
Chapter 20, Problem 32a

The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.
What is the frequency of the mutant allele?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem involves Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, which is used to calculate allele frequencies in a population. The frequency of the autosomal recessive condition (q²) is given as 0.001.
Recall the Hardy-Weinberg equation: p² + 2pq + q² = 1, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele, q is the frequency of the recessive allele, p² represents the frequency of homozygous dominant individuals, 2pq represents the frequency of heterozygous individuals, and q² represents the frequency of homozygous recessive individuals.
To find the frequency of the mutant allele (q), take the square root of q². Use the formula: q².
Substitute the given value of q² (0.001) into the formula: 0.001. This will give the value of q, which represents the frequency of the mutant allele.
Conclude that the calculated value of q represents the frequency of the mutant allele in the population. Ensure that the result is expressed as a decimal or percentage, depending on the context of the problem.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hardy-Weinberg Principle

The Hardy-Weinberg Principle provides a mathematical framework for understanding allele and genotype frequencies in a population at equilibrium. It states that in a large, randomly mating population with no evolutionary influences, the frequencies of alleles and genotypes will remain constant from generation to generation. This principle is essential for calculating allele frequencies, particularly in the context of autosomal recessive conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:04
Hardy Weinberg

Allele Frequency

Allele frequency refers to how often a particular allele appears in a population compared to other alleles for the same gene. In the case of an autosomal recessive condition, the frequency of the mutant allele can be derived from the frequency of affected individuals. Understanding allele frequency is crucial for predicting the likelihood of genetic conditions within a population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when two copies of a mutant allele are necessary for an individual to express a trait or condition. In a population, the frequency of affected individuals can be used to estimate the frequency of the recessive allele using the formula q^2 = frequency of affected individuals, where q represents the frequency of the recessive allele. This concept is fundamental for solving questions related to genetic conditions and their prevalence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:08
Autosomal Pedigrees
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of the dominant allele at the locus

852
views
Textbook Question

Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of heterozygotes in the population

819
views
Textbook Question

Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of For albinism only, what is the frequency of mating between heterozygotes?

1053
views
Textbook Question

The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.

What is the frequency of carriers of the mutant allele?

1823
views
Textbook Question

The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population.

Assuming individuals mate at random, what is the chance that two heterozygous individuals will mate?

892
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following pedigree, and answer the questions below for individual IV-1. Is IV-1 an inbred individual? If so, who is/are the common ancestor(s)?

484
views