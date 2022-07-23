From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Are there any alternative alignments of the chromosomes for this cell-division stage? Explain.
Repeat steps (h) through (l) for the alternative alignment of chromosomes you identified in step (g).
Separate the chromosomes as though anaphase II and telophase II have taken place.
What are the genotypes of the daughter cells?
Combining your work in steps (f) through (m), provide a written explanation of the connection between meiotic cell division and Mendel's law of independent assortment.
Form a small discussion group and decide on the most likely genetic explanation for each of the following situations;
A man who has red–green color blindness and a woman who has complete color vision have a son with red–green color blindness. What are the genotypes of these three people, and how do you explain the color blindness of the son?
Cross A, performed by Morgan and shown in the figure below, is between a mutant male fruit fly with white eyes and a female fruit fly from a pure-breeding, red-eye stock. The figure shows that 1237 F1 progeny were produced, all of them with red eyes. In reality, this isn't entirely true. Among the 1237 F1 progeny were 3 male flies with white eyes. Give two possible explanations for the appearance of these white-eyed males.