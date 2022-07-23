Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 32m

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Repeat steps (h) through (l) for the alternative alignment of chromosomes you identified in step (g).

1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids. Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may have different alleles. Sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome, connected at the centromere.
Step 2: Cut out 12 cigar-shaped structures from a blank piece of paper, ensuring that each set of four chromatids has the same dimensions. Label the first set of four chromatids as 'A', 'A', 'a', and 'a'. Cut each chromatid halfway across near its midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a pair of attached sister chromatids. Repeat this for the 'a' chromatids.
Step 3: For the second set of four chromatids, label them 'B', 'B', 'b', and 'b'. Cut each chromatid halfway across near its midpoint and slide the two 'B' chromatids together at the cuts to form a pair of attached sister chromatids. Repeat this for the 'b' chromatids.
Step 4: For the third set of four chromatids, label them 'D', 'D', 'd', and 'd'. Cut each chromatid halfway across near its midpoint and slide the two 'D' chromatids together at the cuts to form a pair of attached sister chromatids. Repeat this for the 'd' chromatids. You now have three pairs of homologous chromosomes, totaling six chromosomes.
Step 5: Repeat the steps (h) through (l) for the alternative alignment of chromosomes identified in step (g). This involves exploring different ways the homologous chromosomes can align during metaphase of meiosis, which impacts genetic variation due to independent assortment.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatids

Chromatids are the two identical halves of a replicated chromosome, which are joined together at a region called the centromere. During cell division, specifically in mitosis and meiosis, chromatids play a crucial role in ensuring that genetic material is accurately distributed to daughter cells. Each chromatid contains a single DNA molecule, and they are essential for the proper segregation of chromosomes.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and carry genes for the same traits, but may have different alleles. One chromosome of each pair is inherited from each parent, and during meiosis, they undergo processes such as crossing over, which increases genetic diversity. Understanding homologous chromosomes is vital for grasping concepts related to inheritance and genetic variation.
Sister Chromatids

Sister chromatids are the identical copies of a single chromosome that are formed during DNA replication. They remain attached at the centromere until they are separated during cell division. The distinction between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes is important, as sister chromatids are exact duplicates, while homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical, each coming from different parental sources.
