Chapter 3, Problem 33a

Form a small discussion group and decide on the most likely genetic explanation for each of the following situations;
A man who has red–green color blindness and a woman who has complete color vision have a son with red–green color blindness. What are the genotypes of these three people, and how do you explain the color blindness of the son?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that red–green color blindness is a sex-linked recessive trait located on the X chromosome. Males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY), while females have two X chromosomes (XX).
Step 2: Assign genotypes based on the information: The man with red–green color blindness must have the genotype X^cY, where X^c represents the X chromosome carrying the color blindness allele. The woman with complete color vision is phenotypically normal, so her genotype could be either X^CX^C (homozygous normal) or X^CX^c (carrier).
Step 3: Since the son has red–green color blindness (X^cY), he must have inherited the X^c chromosome from his mother and the Y chromosome from his father. This means the mother must be a carrier with genotype X^CX^c.
Step 4: Summarize the genotypes: Father is X^cY (color blind), mother is X^CX^c (carrier, normal vision), and son is X^cY (color blind). The son's color blindness is explained by inheriting the affected X chromosome from his mother and the Y chromosome from his father.
Step 5: Conclude that the mother’s carrier status is crucial for the son’s phenotype, as males express the trait if they inherit the affected X chromosome, while females require two copies of the affected allele to be color blind.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-linked Recessive Inheritance

Red–green color blindness is caused by a mutation on the X chromosome and is inherited in an X-linked recessive pattern. Males have one X and one Y chromosome, so a single mutated gene on the X chromosome causes the condition. Females have two X chromosomes and usually must have mutations on both to express the trait.
X-Inactivation

Genotype Representation for Sex-linked Traits

In sex-linked traits, genotypes are denoted by the alleles on the X chromosome and the presence of the Y chromosome in males. For example, a male with color blindness is X^cY, while a female carrier is X^CX^c (one normal and one mutated allele). Understanding these notations helps explain inheritance patterns.
Sex-Linked Genes

Carrier Females and Phenotypic Expression

Females with one normal and one mutated allele for an X-linked recessive trait are typically carriers and do not show symptoms due to the presence of one normal allele. However, they can pass the mutated allele to their sons, who will express the trait if they inherit the affected X chromosome.
Penetrance and Expressivity
