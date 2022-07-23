Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Combining your work in steps (f) through (m), provide a written explanation of the connection between meiotic cell division and Mendel's law of independent assortment.

Step 1: Begin by understanding the physical representation of homologous chromosomes. Each pair of chromatids (e.g., 'A' and 'a') represents homologous chromosomes, which are similar in structure but may carry different alleles for a given gene.
Step 2: Recall that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes are separated into different gametes. This separation occurs during Anaphase I, where homologous pairs are pulled apart, ensuring that each gamete receives only one chromosome from each pair.
Step 3: Mendel's law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes assort independently of one another during gamete formation. This is explained by the random alignment of homologous chromosome pairs during Metaphase I of meiosis. For example, the 'A/a' pair and 'B/b' pair align independently, leading to various combinations of alleles in the gametes.
Step 4: The physical model you created demonstrates this concept. By labeling and pairing chromatids ('A'/'a', 'B'/'b', 'D'/'d'), you can visualize how different combinations of alleles are possible depending on how the homologous chromosomes align and separate during meiosis.
Step 5: Finally, connect this process to genetic variation. The independent assortment of homologous chromosomes during meiosis contributes to genetic diversity in offspring, as it ensures that each gamete contains a unique combination of alleles from the parent organism.

Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in four genetically diverse gametes. It consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I, where homologous chromosomes are separated, and meiosis II, where sister chromatids are separated. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic diversity through recombination and independent assortment.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may carry different alleles. During meiosis, these chromosomes pair up and can exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over. This pairing and subsequent separation during meiosis I are essential for the proper distribution of genetic information to gametes.
Mendel's Law of Independent Assortment

Mendel's Law of Independent Assortment states that the alleles for different genes segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This principle is illustrated during meiosis when homologous chromosomes align randomly at the metaphase plate, leading to various combinations of alleles in the resulting gametes. This law is fundamental to understanding genetic variation and inheritance patterns in offspring.
