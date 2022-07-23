Skip to main content
Chapter 3, Problem 14b

A wild-type male and a wild-type female Drosophila with red eyes and full wings are crossed. Their progeny are shown below.

What is/are the genotype(s) of females with purple eye? Of males with purple eye and miniature wing?

1
Step 1: Identify the traits and their inheritance patterns. The problem involves two traits: eye color (red or purple) and wing size (full or miniature). Determine if these traits are autosomal or sex-linked based on the progeny distribution.
Step 2: Assign symbols to the alleles. For example, let 'R' represent the dominant allele for red eyes and 'r' for purple eyes. Similarly, let 'F' represent the dominant allele for full wings and 'f' for miniature wings.
Step 3: Analyze the progeny ratios. The given ratios (e.g., 3/8, 1/8) suggest Mendelian inheritance. Use these ratios to deduce the parental genotypes and the mode of inheritance (e.g., autosomal or sex-linked).
Step 4: Determine the genotype of females with purple eyes. Since purple eyes are recessive, females with purple eyes must have the genotype 'rr'. Analyze the wing trait to determine if they are 'FF', 'Ff', or 'ff' based on the progeny distribution.
Step 5: Determine the genotype of males with purple eyes and miniature wings. Since males are hemizygous for sex-linked traits, their genotype for eye color must be 'r' (if sex-linked) or 'rr' (if autosomal). For wing size, analyze the progeny ratios to determine if they are 'ff'. Combine these findings to write the full genotype.

Drosophila Genetics

Drosophila melanogaster, commonly known as fruit flies, are a model organism in genetics due to their simple genetic structure and short life cycle. They have well-defined phenotypes, such as eye color and wing size, which are controlled by specific genes. Understanding the inheritance patterns of these traits, including dominant and recessive alleles, is crucial for analyzing genetic crosses.
Modern Genetics

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype. In this context, the phenotypes of Drosophila, such as eye color (red or purple) and wing size (full or miniature), are determined by their genotypes. Identifying the genotypes of the progeny based on their phenotypes is essential for solving the question.
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square and Mendelian Inheritance

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. It illustrates how alleles segregate and combine during reproduction, following Mendelian principles of inheritance. By analyzing the ratios of offspring phenotypes, one can infer the possible genotypes of the parents and their progeny, which is key to answering the question about the genotypes of the purple-eyed Drosophila.
