For each pedigree shown,
Identify which pattern(s) of transmission is/are impossible. Specify why transmission is impossible.
Use the blank pedigrees provided to depict transmission of
(a) an X-linked recessive trait and
(b) an X-linked dominant trait, by filling in circles and squares to represent individuals with the trait of interest. Give genotypes for each person in each pedigree.
Carefully design each transmission pattern so that pedigree
(a) cannot be confused with autosomal recessive transmission and pedigree
(b) cannot be confused with autosomal dominant transmission. Identify the transmission events that eliminate the possibility of autosomal transmission for each pedigree.
The following figure illustrates reciprocal crosses involving chickens with sex-linked dominant barred mutation. For Cross A and for Cross B, cross the F₁ roosters and hens and predict the feather patterns of roosters and hens in the F2.
In a species of fish, a black spot on the dorsal fin is observed in males and females. A fish breeder carries out a pair of reciprocal crosses and observes the following results.
Why does this evidence support the hypothesis that a black spot is sex linked?
Lesch–Nyhan syndrome (OMIM 300322) is a rare X-linked recessive disorder that produces severe mental retardation, spastic cerebral palsy, and self-mutilation.
What is the probability that the first son of a woman whose brother has Lesch–Nyhan syndrome will be affected?