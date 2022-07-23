Use the blank pedigrees provided to depict transmission of

(a) an X-linked recessive trait and

(b) an X-linked dominant trait, by filling in circles and squares to represent individuals with the trait of interest. Give genotypes for each person in each pedigree.

Carefully design each transmission pattern so that pedigree

(a) cannot be confused with autosomal recessive transmission and pedigree

(b) cannot be confused with autosomal dominant transmission. Identify the transmission events that eliminate the possibility of autosomal transmission for each pedigree.