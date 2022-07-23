For each pedigree shown,
Determine which other pattern(s) of transmission is/are possible. For each possible mode of transmission, specify the genotypes necessary for transmission to occur.
For each pedigree shown,
Identify which pattern(s) of transmission is/are impossible. Specify why transmission is impossible.
Use the blank pedigrees provided to depict transmission of
(a) an X-linked recessive trait and
(b) an X-linked dominant trait, by filling in circles and squares to represent individuals with the trait of interest. Give genotypes for each person in each pedigree.
Carefully design each transmission pattern so that pedigree
(a) cannot be confused with autosomal recessive transmission and pedigree
(b) cannot be confused with autosomal dominant transmission. Identify the transmission events that eliminate the possibility of autosomal transmission for each pedigree.
In fruit flies, yellow body (y) is recessive to gray body , and the trait of body color is inherited on the X chromosome. Vestigial wing (v) is recessive to full-sized wing (v⁺), and the trait has autosomal inheritance. A cross of a male with yellow body and full wings to a female with gray body and full wings is made. Based on an analysis of the progeny of the cross shown below, determine the genotypes of parental and progeny flies.
[Table below appears at this point containing crosses and results]
In a species of fish, a black spot on the dorsal fin is observed in males and females. A fish breeder carries out a pair of reciprocal crosses and observes the following results.
Why does this evidence support the hypothesis that a black spot is sex linked?
Identify which sex is heterogametic. Give genotypes for the parents in each cross, and explain the progeny proportions in each cross.