Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 3b
Textbook Question

When working on barley plants, two researchers independently identify a short-plant mutation and develop homozygous recessive lines of short plants. Careful measurements of the height of mutant short plants versus normal tall plants indicate that the two mutant lines have the same height. How would you determine if these two mutant lines carry mutation of the same gene or of different genes?

Verified Solution
