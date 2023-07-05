Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceUnderstanding Independent Assortment
2:28 minutes
Problem 11c
Textbook Question

In the rats identified in Problem 10, a third independently assorting gene involved in determination of coat color is the C gene. At this locus, the genotype C– permits expression of pigment from genes B and D. The cc genotype, however, prevents expression of coat color and results in albino rats. For each of the following crosses, determine the expected phenotype ratio of progeny.

BBDdcc×BbddCc

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
4:58m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Kylia Goodner
231
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.