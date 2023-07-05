Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceUnderstanding Independent Assortment
3:32 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook Question

In rats, gene B produces black coat color if the genotype is , but black pigment is not produced if the genotype is bb. At an independent locus, gene D produces yellow pigment if the genotype is D-, but no pigment is produced when the genotype is dd. Production of both pigments results in brown coat color. If neither pigment is produced, coat color is cream. Determine the genotypes of parents of litters with the following phenotype distributions. 9 black, 7 brown

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
4:58m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Kylia Goodner
231
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.