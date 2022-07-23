Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 20b

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.
Pedigree chart showing inheritance of brachydactyly type D in a family, indicating affected members.
Is there evidence of incomplete penetrance in this family? Explain. 

1
Examine the pedigree chart provided. Note that filled symbols represent individuals with both thumbs affected, and half-filled symbols represent individuals with one thumb affected. Open symbols represent unaffected individuals.
Identify the inheritance pattern of brachydactyly type D. Since the condition is autosomal dominant, affected individuals must have inherited at least one dominant allele from an affected parent.
Look for instances in the pedigree where an individual with an affected parent does not exhibit the condition (i.e., they are represented by an open symbol). This would suggest incomplete penetrance, where the dominant allele does not always result in the phenotype.
Consider the half-filled symbols in the pedigree. These represent individuals with only one thumb affected, which may also indicate variable expressivity of the dominant allele. Variable expressivity refers to differences in the severity or manifestation of a genetic condition among individuals with the same genotype.
Conclude whether there is evidence of incomplete penetrance. If there are unaffected individuals (open symbols) with affected parents, this supports incomplete penetrance. Additionally, the presence of half-filled symbols suggests variability in the expression of the condition.

Autosomal Dominant Inheritance

Autosomal dominant inheritance refers to a pattern where only one copy of a mutated gene from an affected parent can cause the condition in offspring. In the case of brachydactyly type D, the presence of the trait in successive generations indicates that the gene responsible is dominant, meaning affected individuals have a 50% chance of passing it on to their children.
Incomplete Penetrance

Incomplete penetrance occurs when not all individuals with a mutant genotype express the associated phenotype. In the context of the pedigree, if some individuals who inherit the brachydactyly gene do not exhibit the short and broad thumbs, this would be evidence of incomplete penetrance, suggesting that other factors may influence the expression of the trait.
Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a method used to track the inheritance of traits through generations in a family. By examining the pedigree chart, one can identify patterns of inheritance, such as whether a trait is dominant or recessive, and assess the presence of incomplete penetrance by observing affected and unaffected individuals across generations.
