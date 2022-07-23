Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 21b

A male and a female mouse are each from pure-breeding albino strains. They have a litter of 10 pups, all of which have normal pigmentation. The F₁ pups are crossed to one another to produce 56 F₂ mice, of which 31 are normally pigmented and 25 are albino.
What genetic phenomenon explains the F₂ results? Use your allelic symbols to explain the F₂ results.

1
Identify the genetic phenomenon: The F₂ results suggest a classic Mendelian inheritance pattern involving a single gene with two alleles, where one allele is dominant (normal pigmentation) and the other is recessive (albino). This is consistent with a monohybrid cross.
Assign allelic symbols: Let 'A' represent the dominant allele for normal pigmentation and 'a' represent the recessive allele for albinism. The parental generation (P) consists of pure-breeding albino mice, so their genotypes are 'aa'.
Determine the F₁ generation: When the two pure-breeding albino mice (aa × aa) are crossed, the F₁ offspring all have normal pigmentation. This indicates that the albino strains are complementary, meaning the parents have mutations in different genes. The F₁ mice are heterozygous at both loci (AaBb).
Analyze the F₂ generation: The F₁ mice are crossed to produce the F₂ generation. A dihybrid cross (AaBb × AaBb) results in a phenotypic ratio of 9:7, where 9 individuals have normal pigmentation (at least one dominant allele at both loci) and 7 individuals are albino (homozygous recessive at either locus). This explains the observed F₂ results of 31 normal and 25 albino mice.
Summarize the genetic explanation: The F₂ results are explained by complementary gene action, where two genes interact to produce the pigmentation phenotype. Normal pigmentation requires at least one dominant allele at both loci (A-B-), while albinism occurs if either gene is homozygous recessive (aa-- or --bb).

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive alleles. In this case, the albino trait is likely recessive, while normal pigmentation is dominant. This means that two pure-breeding albino mice (homozygous recessive) can produce offspring that express the dominant trait when crossed with a normal pigmented mouse carrying the dominant allele.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. In this scenario, the F₁ generation consists of heterozygous individuals (Aa) for normal pigmentation, resulting from the cross of homozygous recessive (aa) albino mice. The F₂ generation's phenotypic ratio of 31 normally pigmented to 25 albino mice reflects the segregation of alleles during gamete formation.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. In this case, crossing the F₁ generation (Aa x Aa) would yield a Punnett square showing the possible genotypes: 1 AA, 2 Aa, and 1 aa. This results in a phenotypic ratio of 3:1 for normal pigmentation to albino, which aligns with the observed F₂ results of 31 normally pigmented and 25 albino mice.
