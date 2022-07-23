Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 20a

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.
Pedigree chart showing inheritance of brachydactyly type D in a family, indicating affected members.
Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the pedigree chart provided. Note that filled symbols represent individuals with both thumbs affected by brachydactyly type D, while half-filled symbols represent individuals with only one thumb affected. This distinction is key to identifying variable expressivity.
Understand the concept of variable expressivity. It refers to the phenomenon where individuals with the same genotype exhibit differences in the severity or manifestation of a trait. In this case, some individuals have both thumbs affected, while others have only one thumb affected.
Identify individuals in the pedigree who exhibit different levels of expressivity. For example, individuals with half-filled symbols (e.g., II-4, III-4, IV-3) show a less severe manifestation of the condition compared to those with fully filled symbols (e.g., II-1, III-1, IV-1).
Consider the inheritance pattern. Since brachydactyly type D is autosomal dominant, affected individuals must have inherited at least one dominant allele. The variation in expressivity (one thumb vs. both thumbs affected) suggests that other factors, such as genetic modifiers or environmental influences, may play a role.
Conclude that the presence of both fully filled and half-filled symbols in the pedigree provides evidence of variable expressivity in this family. This variation demonstrates that the same genetic condition can manifest differently among individuals.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Dominant Inheritance

Autosomal dominant inheritance refers to a pattern where only one copy of a mutated gene from an affected parent can cause the condition in offspring. This means that each child of an affected individual has a 50% chance of inheriting the trait. In the case of brachydactyly type D, the presence of the condition in multiple generations of the pedigree suggests that it follows this inheritance pattern.
Variable Expressivity

Variable expressivity occurs when individuals with the same genotype exhibit different phenotypes or severity of symptoms. In the context of brachydactyly type D, this could mean that some family members may have both thumbs affected, while others may only have one thumb affected, indicating a range of expression of the genetic trait within the same family.
Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a method used to track the inheritance of traits through generations in a family. It visually represents family relationships and the presence or absence of specific traits, allowing geneticists to identify patterns of inheritance, such as whether a trait is dominant or recessive. In this case, the pedigree chart helps to illustrate the occurrence of brachydactyly type D and assess the evidence for variable expressivity among family members.
