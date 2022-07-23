Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 19d
Chapter 4, Problem 19d

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from production of one colored pigment, and white results from absence of pigment production.
Diagram of two biosynthetic pathways for parakeet feather color production.
If F₁ birds identified in part (c) are mated at random, what phenotypes do you expect in the F₂ generation? What are the ratios among phenotypes? Show your work. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the biosynthetic pathways provided in the diagram. Pathway I involves the conversion of a colorless compound into red pigment (Compound II) by Enzyme A, and then into yellow pigment (Compound III) by Enzyme B. Pathway II involves the conversion of a colorless compound into blue pigment (Compound Y) by Enzyme C, and then into another compound (Compound Z) by Enzyme B.
Identify the genetic basis for the enzymes. Gene A encodes Enzyme A, Gene B encodes Enzyme B, and Gene C encodes Enzyme C. Dominant alleles (A, B, C) produce functional enzymes, while recessive alleles (a, b, c) do not.
Determine the phenotypes based on the activity of the enzymes. If both Pathway I and Pathway II are functional, green feathers (yellow + blue) are produced. If only Pathway I is functional, red or yellow feathers are produced depending on the step completed. If only Pathway II is functional, blue feathers are produced. If neither pathway is functional, white feathers result.
Set up a Punnett square for the F₁ generation mating. Since the F₁ birds are heterozygous for all four genes (AaBbCcDd), the F₂ generation will involve a dihybrid cross for each gene. Calculate the probabilities of each genotype for all four genes.
Combine the genotypic probabilities to determine the phenotypic ratios in the F₂ generation. For example, green feathers require functional alleles for all three enzymes (A, B, and C), while white feathers result from the absence of functional alleles for all pathways. Use the rules of independent assortment to calculate the expected phenotypic ratios.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Interaction and Epistasis

Gene interaction refers to the way different genes influence each other's expression and the resulting phenotype. In this case, the four genes (A, B, C, D) produce enzymes that catalyze steps in two biosynthetic pathways. Epistasis occurs when the expression of one gene affects the expression of another, which is crucial for understanding how different combinations of alleles can lead to various feather colors in parakeets.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:56
Interacting Genes Overview

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

In genetics, alleles can be dominant or recessive. A dominant allele (represented by uppercase letters) expresses its trait even in the presence of a recessive allele (lowercase letters). In the context of feather color, the presence of at least one dominant allele for the relevant genes will result in the production of functional enzymes, leading to the synthesis of colored pigments, while recessive alleles will result in colorless feathers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Phenotypic Ratios in Mendelian Genetics

Phenotypic ratios describe the expected distribution of different observable traits in the offspring of a genetic cross. In this scenario, when F₁ birds are mated, the resulting F₂ generation can be analyzed using a Punnett square to predict the ratios of phenotypes based on the combinations of alleles inherited from the parents. Understanding these ratios is essential for predicting the variety of feather colors that will appear in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.

What is the genotype of a pure-breeding purple parakeet strain? 

580
views
Textbook Question

Feather color in parakeets is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways shown below. Four independently assorting genes (A, B, C, and D) produce enzymes that catalyze separate steps of the pathways. For the questions below, use an uppercase letter to indicate a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity and a lowercase letter to indicate a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme. Feather colors produced by mixing pigments are green (yellow + blue) and purple (red + blue). Red, yellow, and blue feathers result from the production of one colored pigment, and white results from the absence of pigment production.

What is the genotype of a pure-breeding yellow strain of parakeet? 

675
views
Textbook Question

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.

Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain. 

1058
views
Textbook Question

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.

Is there evidence of incomplete penetrance in this family? Explain. 

839
views
Textbook Question

A male and a female mouse are each from pure-breeding albino strains. They have a litter of 10 pups, all of which have normal pigmentation. The F₁ pups are crossed to one another to produce 56 F₂ mice, of which 31 are normally pigmented and 25 are albino.

Using clearly defined allele symbols of your own choosing, give the genotypes of parental and F₁ mice. What genetic phenomenon explains these parental and F₁ phenotypes?

817
views