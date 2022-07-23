The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB, and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.

A man with blood types B, Rh+, and N says he could not be the father of a child with blood types O, Rh−, and MN. The mother of the child has blood types A, Rh+, and MN. Is the man correct? Explain.