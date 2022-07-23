Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 9c
Chapter 4, Problem 9c

The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB, and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.
A man with blood types B, Rh+, and N says he could not be the father of a child with blood types O, Rh−, and MN. The mother of the child has blood types A, Rh+, and MN. Is the man correct? Explain.

Identify the possible genotypes for each blood group system for the man, mother, and child based on their phenotypes. For ABO: B can be IBIB or IBi; A can be IAIA or IAi; O is ii. For Rh: Rh+ can be RR or Rr; Rh− is rr. For MN: M, N, or MN genotypes correspond to phenotypes M, N, or MN respectively.
Determine the possible genotypes of the man with blood type B, Rh+, and N. Since the man is blood type B, his ABO genotype could be IBIB or IBi. For Rh+, his genotype could be RR or Rr. For MN phenotype N, his genotype must be NN.
Determine the possible genotypes of the mother with blood types A, Rh+, and MN. For blood type A, her genotype could be IAIA or IAi. For Rh+, her genotype could be RR or Rr. For MN, her genotype must be MN (heterozygous).
Analyze the child's genotype possibilities: blood type O means genotype ii; Rh− means genotype rr; MN means genotype MN. Since the child is ii, both parents must contribute an i allele. Since the child is rr, both parents must contribute an r allele. Since the child is MN, one parent must contribute M and the other N.
Check if the man can contribute the necessary alleles for the child’s genotype. Specifically, verify if the man can provide an i allele (for blood type O), an r allele (for Rh−), and either M or N allele (for MN). If the man’s genotype does not allow for these alleles, then he cannot be the father.

Mendelian Inheritance and Independent Assortment

Mendelian inheritance describes how alleles segregate and assort independently during gamete formation. Independent assortment means genes located on different chromosomes are inherited separately, allowing combinations like ABO, Rh, and MN blood groups to be inherited independently. This principle helps predict offspring genotypes from parental genotypes.
ABO Blood Group Genetics

The ABO blood group is determined by three alleles: I^A, I^B, and i. I^A and I^B are codominant, producing A and B antigens respectively, while i is recessive and produces type O blood. A person with blood type B can have genotypes I^B I^B or I^B i, which affects the possible blood types of their offspring.
Rh and MN Blood Group Inheritance

The Rh blood group is controlled by two alleles: dominant R (Rh+) and recessive r (Rh−). Rh+ individuals can be homozygous (RR) or heterozygous (Rr). The MN blood group involves codominant alleles M and N, so heterozygotes express both antigens. Understanding these inheritance patterns is essential to determine possible blood types of children.
