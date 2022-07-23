The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.

What proportion of children born to a man with genotype IAIB Rr MN and a woman who is IAi Rr NN will have blood types B, Rh- , and MN? Show your work.