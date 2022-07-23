The coat color in mink is controlled by two codominant alleles at a single locus. Red coat color is produced by the genotype R₁R₁, silver coat by the genotype R₁R₂, and platinum color by R₂R₂. White spotting of the coat is a recessive trait found with the genotype ss. Solid coat color is found with the S– genotype.





Two crosses are made between mink. Cross 1 is the cross of a solid, silver mink to one that is solid, platinum. Cross 2 is between a spotted, silver mink and one that is solid, silver. The progeny are described in the table below. Use these data to determine the genotypes of the parents in each cross.