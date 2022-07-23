Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 17b
Chapter 4, Problem 17b

The coat color in mink is controlled by two codominant alleles at a single locus. Red coat color is produced by the genotype R₁R₁, silver coat by the genotype R₁R₂, and platinum color by R₂R₂. White spotting of the coat is a recessive trait found with the genotype ss. Solid coat color is found with the S– genotype.


If the cross SsR₁R₂ x SsR₁R₁ is made, what are the progeny phenotypes, and in what proportions are they expected to occur?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the parents. The first parent has the genotype SsR₁R₂, and the second parent has the genotype SsR₁R₁. The 'S' and 's' alleles determine whether the coat is solid (S–) or has white spotting (ss), while the 'R₁' and 'R₂' alleles determine the coat color (red, silver, or platinum).
Step 2: Determine the possible gametes for each parent. For the first parent (SsR₁R₂), the possible gametes are SR₁, SR₂, sR₁, and sR₂. For the second parent (SsR₁R₁), the possible gametes are SR₁ and sR₁.
Step 3: Set up a Punnett square to combine the gametes from both parents. The rows will represent the gametes from one parent (e.g., SR₁, SR₂, sR₁, sR₂), and the columns will represent the gametes from the other parent (e.g., SR₁, sR₁). Fill in the squares by combining the alleles from the corresponding row and column.
Step 4: Analyze the genotypes in the Punnett square to determine the phenotypes. For coat color, R₁R₁ produces red, R₁R₂ produces silver, and R₂R₂ produces platinum. For coat pattern, S– produces solid color, and ss produces white spotting. Combine these traits to determine the phenotype for each genotype.
Step 5: Count the occurrences of each phenotype in the Punnett square and calculate the proportions. Divide the number of occurrences of each phenotype by the total number of squares in the Punnett square to determine the expected proportions of the progeny phenotypes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codominance

Codominance occurs when two different alleles at a locus are both expressed in the phenotype of a heterozygote. In the case of mink coat color, the alleles R₁ and R₂ are codominant, resulting in the silver coat color when both alleles are present (R₁R₂). Understanding codominance is crucial for predicting the phenotypic outcomes of genetic crosses involving these alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype. In the given question, the genotypes (R₁R₁, R₁R₂, R₂R₂, ss, and S–) determine the phenotypes (red, silver, platinum, and solid coat colors) of the mink. Analyzing the genotypes helps in predicting the expected phenotypic ratios in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the possible gametes from each parent, it allows for a visual representation of the potential genetic combinations. In this case, constructing a Punnett square for the cross SsR₁R₂ x SsR₁R₁ will help determine the expected proportions of the various coat colors in the progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A plant line with reduced fertility comes to the attention of a plant breeder who observes that seed pods often contain a mixture of viable seeds that can be planted to produce new plants and withered seeds that cannot be sprouted. The breeder examines numerous seed pods in the reduced fertility line and counts 622 viable seeds and 204 nonviable seeds.

Propose an additional experiment to test the genetic mechanism you propose. If your hypothesis is correct, what experimental outcome do you predict?

477
views
Textbook Question

In cattle, an autosomal mutation called Dexter produces calves with short stature and short limbs. Embryos that are homozygous for the Dexter mutation have severely stunted development and either spontaneously abort or are stillborn. What progeny phenotypes do you expect from the cross of two Dexter cows? What are the expected proportions of the expected phenotypes?

623
views
Textbook Question

The coat color in mink is controlled by two codominant alleles at a single locus. Red coat color is produced by the genotype R₁R₁, silver coat by the genotype R₁R₂, and platinum color by R₂R₂. White spotting of the coat is a recessive trait found with the genotype ss. Solid coat color is found with the S– genotype.


What are the expected progeny phenotypes and proportions for the cross SsR₁R₂ x ssR₂R₂?

395
views
Textbook Question

The coat color in mink is controlled by two codominant alleles at a single locus. Red coat color is produced by the genotype R₁R₁, silver coat by the genotype R₁R₂, and platinum color by R₂R₂. White spotting of the coat is a recessive trait found with the genotype ss. Solid coat color is found with the S– genotype.


Two crosses are made between mink. Cross 1 is the cross of a solid, silver mink to one that is solid, platinum. Cross 2 is between a spotted, silver mink and one that is solid, silver. The progeny are described in the table below. Use these data to determine the genotypes of the parents in each cross. 

632
views
Textbook Question

Strains of petunias come in four pure-breeding colors: white, blue, red, and purple. White petunias are produced when plants synthesize no flower pigment. Blue petunias and red petunias are produced when plants synthesize blue or red pigment only. Purple petunias are produced in plants that synthesize both red and blue pigment (the mixture of red and blue makes purple). Flower-color pigments are synthesized by gene action in two separate pigment-producing biochemical pathways. Pathway I contains gene A that produces an enzyme to catalyze conversion of a colorless pigment designated to blue pigment. In Pathway II, the enzymatic product of gene B converts the colorless pigment designated to red pigment. The two genes assort independently.

What are the possible genotype(s) for pure-breeding red petunias? 

576
views
Textbook Question

Strains of petunias come in four pure-breeding colors: white, blue, red, and purple. White petunias are produced when plants synthesize no flower pigment. Blue petunias and red petunias are produced when plants synthesize blue or red pigment only. Purple petunias are produced in plants that synthesize both red and blue pigment (the mixture of red and blue makes purple). Flower-color pigments are synthesized by gene action in two separate pigment-producing biochemical pathways. Pathway I contains gene A that produces an enzyme to catalyze conversion of a colorless pigment designated to blue pigment. In Pathway II, the enzymatic product of gene B converts the colorless pigment designated to red pigment. The two genes assort independently.

What are the possible genotype(s) for true-breeding blue petunias? 

481
views