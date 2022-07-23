The ABO and MN blood groups are shown for four sets of parents (1 to 4) and four children (a to d). Recall that the ABO blood group has three alleles: IA, IB and i. The MN blood group has two codominant alleles, M and N. Using your knowledge of these genetic systems, match each child with every set of parents who might have conceived the child, and exclude any parental set that could not have conceived the child.
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
12/16 white : 3/16 green : 1/16 yellow
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Dihybrid Cross
Epistasis
Loss-of-Function Alleles
The wild-type color of horned beetles is black, although other colors are known. A black horned beetle from a pure-breeding strain is crossed to a pure-breeding green female beetle. All of their F₁ progeny are black. These F₁ are allowed to mate at random with one another, and 320 F₂ beetles are produced. The F₂ consists of 179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown. Use these data to explain the genetics of horned beetle color.
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
9/16 dark blue : 6/16 light blue : 1/16 white
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
9/16 green : 3/16 yellow : 3/16 blue : 1/16 white
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
9/16 red : 7/16 white
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
15/16 black : 1/16 white