Ch. 4 - Gene Interaction
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Gene InteractionProblem 8b
Chapter 4, Problem 8b

Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
12/16 white : 3/16 green : 1/16 yellow

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The F₂ phenotypic ratio (12/16 white : 3/16 green : 1/16 yellow) suggests that two genes (R and T) interact in a specific way to produce these phenotypes. The dominant alleles (R and T) catalyze reactions, while the recessive alleles (r and t) are null (loss-of-function). Begin by identifying the pathway and how the genes interact to produce the observed phenotypes.
Step 2: Define the pathway. Start with a colorless precursor. Assume that gene R catalyzes the first reaction, converting the precursor into an intermediate product. If R is functional (R_), this reaction occurs; if R is non-functional (rr), the precursor remains unmodified, resulting in a white phenotype.
Step 3: Introduce the second gene, T. Assume that gene T acts on the intermediate product produced by R. If T is functional (T_), it converts the intermediate into a final product (e.g., green pigment). If T is non-functional (tt), the intermediate remains unmodified, resulting in a yellow phenotype.
Step 4: Explain the phenotypic ratios. The 12/16 white phenotype occurs when either R or T is non-functional (rr or tt), preventing the pathway from proceeding to produce pigment. The 3/16 green phenotype occurs when both R and T are functional (R_T_), allowing the pathway to proceed fully. The 1/16 yellow phenotype occurs when R is functional (R_) but T is non-functional (tt), leading to the accumulation of the intermediate product.
Step 5: Summarize the genetic interactions. The observed phenotypic ratios are explained by the epistatic interaction between the two genes. Gene T is epistatic to gene R, as the functionality of T determines whether the intermediate product is converted into the final pigment. This interaction results in the specific F₂ phenotypic ratios observed in the dihybrid cross.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dihybrid Cross

A dihybrid cross involves two traits, each represented by two alleles, allowing the study of inheritance patterns for two genes simultaneously. In this case, the genes R and T are being analyzed for their interactions in producing different phenotypes. The F₂ generation results from crossing F₁ hybrids, revealing phenotypic ratios that reflect the combinations of alleles inherited from the parents.
Epistasis

Epistasis occurs when the expression of one gene is affected by another gene, leading to modified phenotypic ratios. In the context of the question, the dominant alleles R and T may interact in such a way that they influence pigment production differently, resulting in the observed ratios of white, green, and yellow phenotypes. Understanding this interaction is crucial for designing pathways that explain the F₂ ratios.
Loss-of-Function Alleles

Loss-of-function alleles are mutations that result in a gene product that is nonfunctional, often leading to a lack of a specific trait. In this scenario, the recessive alleles at both loci (r and t) are null alleles, meaning they do not contribute to pigment production. This concept is essential for understanding how the presence of dominant alleles can lead to varying phenotypes based on their functional roles in the biochemical pathway.
