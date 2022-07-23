Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 22f

An attribute of growth behavior of eight bacteriophage mutants (1 to 8) is investigated in experiments that establish coinfection by pairs of mutants. The experiments determine whether the mutants complement one another (+) or fail to complement (-). These eight mutants are known to result from point mutation. The results of the complementation tests are shown below.
Table showing complementation results of eight bacteriophage mutants in genetics experiments.
Gene-mapping information identifies mutations 2 and 3 as the flanking markers in this group of genes. Assuming these mutations are on opposite ends of the gene map, determine the order of mutations in the region of the chromosome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the complementation test. Complementation occurs when two mutations in different genes restore the wild-type phenotype when combined. If two mutations fail to complement, they are likely in the same gene.
Step 2: Analyze the first table. The table shows the complementation results for eight bacteriophage mutants. A '-' indicates failure to complement (same gene), and a '+' indicates complementation (different genes). Use this information to group mutations into distinct genes.
Step 3: Use the gene-mapping information. Mutations 2 and 3 are flanking markers, meaning they are located at opposite ends of the gene map. This implies that the order of mutations must be determined relative to these markers.
Step 4: Analyze the second table. The second table provides additional complementation results for mutants labeled A to D. Use this data to refine the grouping and order of mutations within the gene map.
Step 5: Combine the data from both tables. Using the complementation results and the flanking marker information, deduce the order of mutations along the chromosome. Ensure that mutations 2 and 3 are positioned at opposite ends of the map.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementation Testing

Complementation testing is a genetic technique used to determine whether two mutations that produce a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes. If two mutants complement each other, it indicates that they are in different genes, as the presence of one functional copy can restore the normal function. Conversely, if they fail to complement, it suggests that both mutations affect the same gene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Complementation

Point Mutations

Point mutations are changes in a single nucleotide base pair in the DNA sequence. These mutations can result from various factors, including errors during DNA replication or exposure to mutagens. Point mutations can lead to different phenotypes, depending on their location and effect on gene function, and are often the basis for studying genetic variation and complementation in organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Gene Mapping

Gene mapping is the process of determining the location of genes on a chromosome and the distances between them. It often involves analyzing the results of complementation tests and recombination frequencies to establish the order of mutations. In this context, identifying mutations 2 and 3 as flanking markers helps in deducing the arrangement of other mutations within the gene region, providing insights into genetic linkage and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:09
Mapping Genes
