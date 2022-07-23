Look closely at the consolidated Hfr map and the data used to build the map on page 261. Suppose a fifth Hfr strain had the F factor inserted exactly halfway between cysE and leuU and had an orientation that was the same as that of Hfr 1. List the order of gene transfer for the first six genes transferred by this Hfr and the number of minutes of conjugation at which each gene is expected to be seen.



