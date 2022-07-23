Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 25b

Define the term genetic complementation.
Give another example of genetic complementation and describe how genetic complementation works in that case.

Genetic complementation is a phenomenon where two different mutations in the genome of an organism complement each other, restoring a wild-type phenotype. This typically occurs when the mutations affect different genes that are part of the same biological pathway or process.
To understand genetic complementation, consider the following: If two organisms with different mutations are crossed, and the offspring exhibit a normal phenotype, it suggests that the mutations are in different genes. Each parent provides a functional copy of the gene that the other lacks.
Locate another example of genetic complementation in the book. For instance, complementation tests are often used in yeast or fruit flies to determine whether mutations are in the same gene or different genes.
In the example from the book, identify the specific genes or mutations involved. Describe how the complementation test was performed and what the results indicated about the genetic relationship between the mutations.
Explain how genetic complementation works in the example. Highlight the biological pathway or process involved and how the functional copies of genes provided by each parent restore the wild-type phenotype in the offspring.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Complementation

Genetic complementation occurs when two organisms with similar phenotypes resulting from mutations in different genes are crossed, and the offspring exhibit a wild-type phenotype. This indicates that the mutations affect different pathways or functions, allowing the normal function to be restored when both mutated alleles are present in the offspring.
Complementation

Complementation Test

A complementation test is a genetic tool used to determine whether two mutations causing a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes. By crossing individuals with different mutations, researchers can observe the phenotype of the offspring; if the wild-type phenotype appears, the mutations are in different genes, indicating complementation.
Complementation

Examples of Genetic Complementation

Examples of genetic complementation can be found in various organisms, such as fruit flies (Drosophila) or plants. For instance, if two strains of Drosophila with mutations affecting eye color are crossed and the offspring have normal eye color, it demonstrates genetic complementation, showing that the mutations are in different genes responsible for eye pigmentation.
Complementation
