Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 24c
Chapter 6, Problem 24c

The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.
Table displaying transductant genotype frequencies for three experiments involving E. coli strains and phage P1.
Diagram the crossover events that form each of the transductants in Experiment A.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the experimental setup. The phage P1 is used for generalized transduction, which involves transferring genetic material from a donor strain (leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺) to a recipient strain (leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻). The goal is to analyze the genotypes of transductants selected for leu⁺ in Experiment A and determine the crossover events responsible for their formation.
Step 2: Analyze the genotype frequencies in Experiment A. The transductants selected for leu⁺ are categorized into four groups based on the unselected markers (phe and ala): phe⁻ ala⁻ (26%), phe⁺ ala⁻ (50%), phe⁻ ala⁺ (19%), and phe⁺ ala⁺ (3%). These frequencies provide clues about the proximity of the genes and the likelihood of crossover events.
Step 3: Diagram the genetic arrangement of the donor strain. Assume the genes leu, phe, and ala are linked on the bacterial chromosome. Represent the donor strain as a linear sequence: leu⁺ - phe⁺ - ala⁺. The recipient strain has the corresponding alleles: leu⁻ - phe⁻ - ala⁻. The phage P1 transfers segments of the donor DNA to the recipient, and recombination occurs.
Step 4: Identify crossover events for each transductant genotype. For example: (a) phe⁻ ala⁻ transductants (26%) likely result from no crossover, where only the leu⁺ gene is transferred. (b) phe⁺ ala⁻ transductants (50%) suggest a single crossover event between leu and phe, transferring both leu⁺ and phe⁺. (c) phe⁻ ala⁺ transductants (19%) indicate a single crossover event between phe and ala, transferring leu⁺ and ala⁺. (d) phe⁺ ala⁺ transductants (3%) result from a double crossover event, transferring all three genes (leu⁺, phe⁺, ala⁺).
Step 5: Summarize the crossover events in a diagram. Create a visual representation showing the donor and recipient DNA, the location of the genes, and the crossover points for each transductant genotype. This will help illustrate how the different genotypes are formed during transduction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Generalized Transduction

Generalized transduction is a process by which bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria) transfer genetic material from one bacterium to another. During this process, a phage can accidentally package bacterial DNA instead of its own and introduce it into a new host cell upon infection. This mechanism allows for the exchange of genetic traits, such as antibiotic resistance or metabolic capabilities, between different bacterial strains.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Transduction

Crossover Events

Crossover events refer to the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis or genetic recombination. In the context of transduction, these events can occur when the phage integrates bacterial DNA into the recipient's genome, leading to new combinations of alleles. Understanding these events is crucial for analyzing the resulting genotypes of transductants, as they determine which traits are inherited by the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference

Selection of Transductants

Selection of transductants involves identifying and isolating bacterial cells that have successfully acquired new genetic traits through transduction. In the experiments described, specific markers (leu⁺, phe⁺, ala⁺) are selected to determine the efficiency of gene transfer. The frequency of different genotypes among the transductants provides insights into the effectiveness of the transduction process and the linkage between genes, which can be visualized through crossover diagrams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Transduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Synthesis of the amino acid histidine is a multistep anabolic pathway that uses the products of 13 genes (hisA to hisM) in E. coli. Two independently isolated his- E. coli mutants, designated his1⁻ and his2⁻ are studied in a conjugation experiment. A his⁺ F' donor strain that carries a copy of the hisJ gene on the plasmid is mated with a his1⁻ recipient strain in Experiment 1 and with a his2⁻ recipient in Experiment 2. The exconjugants are grown on plates lacking histidine. Growth is observed among the exconjugants of Experiment 2 but not among those of Experiment 1.

What is the genotype of exconjugants in Experiment 2?

425
views
Textbook Question

The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.

What compound or compounds are added to the minimal medium to select for transductants in Experiments A, B, and C?

704
views
Textbook Question

The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.

Determine the order of genes on the donor chromosome.

615
views
Textbook Question

The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.

In Experiment B, why are there no transductants with the genotype leu⁻ ala⁺?

844
views
Textbook Question

Define the term genetic complementation.

Describe how the term applies to an experiment in which two lysis-defective bacteriophages are able to coinfect a bacterial cell and produce lysis.

617
views