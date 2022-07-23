Consider the sequence 3'-ACGCTACGTC-5'.
What is the total number of noncovalent bonds joining the nucleotides of the complementary strands?
DNA polymerase III is the main DNA-synthesizing enzyme in bacteria. Describe how it carries out its role of elongating a strand of DNA.
There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. Describe the problem and identify why telomeres shorten in each replication cycle.
Explain how RNA participates in DNA replication.
A sample of double-stranded DNA is found to contain 20% cytosine. Determine the percentage of the three other DNA nucleotides in the sample.
Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.
Identify the principal functions of each molecule.