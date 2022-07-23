Base Pairing Rules

In DNA, the base pairing rules dictate that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This means that the amount of adenine will equal the amount of thymine, and the amount of cytosine will equal the amount of guanine in a double-stranded DNA molecule. Understanding these rules is essential for calculating the percentages of the nucleotides based on the given information.